Gingrich says Maxine Waters, far left becoming more radical: 'Why should we tolerate violence?'

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich reacted Monday on "Fox & Friends" to a video of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., urging anti-police protesters to get more "confrontational."

GINGRICH: 'VERY DANGEROUS TIME' WITH POLICE BEING VILIFIED, ESPECIALLY FOR MINORITIES

NEWT GINGRICH: As a civilization you either provide safety or you dissolve. And we’ve had with both Rashida Tlaib, who called for abolishing the police and eliminating prisons, which is a position of utter insanity. And now of course you have [Maxine] Waters who has always been on the left. But, what’s happened is with every passing—the more patient we are the more radical they are.

So, you have over a year of violence in Portland, Oregon. You have an expectation of violence. Why should we expect violence if the criminal justice system works? Why should we tolerate violence? Why should we tolerate national guardsmen being shot at?

I think we have to really rethink our whole approach to making sure that we stop people from being violent if necessary by doing the opposite of what Rashida Tlaib wanted and actually increasing the prisons. You cannot have a country which cowers in fear and which has radicals who wander around openly encouraging violence.

