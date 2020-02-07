Newt Gingrich: Dems want Trump to be 'nice' while they try to take him down

The Democrats will continue a steady stream of investigations into President Trump, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich on Friday, advising the president to focus on his accomplishments while the far-left continues to "trap" Nancy Pelosi into pursuing unpopular policies.

"They want to shoot at Trump as often as they can until they finally get him and they'd like him to be nice while they're doing it," Gingrich argued on "America's Newsroom." Well, they've got the wrong guy because Trump is gonna counter-punch every time and as president, he's got a bigger punch than they do."

Gingrich said in the wake of Trump's acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial, Democrats are already talking about sending a subpoena to former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about the president's request to Ukraine to investigate the Biden family.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals is expected to issue a ruling in the near future regarding whether the House Judiciary Committee can compel the testimony of former White House Counsel Don McGahn. In a court filing for that case, House Democrats revealed that McGahn's testimony related to information in the special counsel's Russia report could even be used for new articles of impeachment.

Gingrich said Trump "should focus on the American people" and stop paying attention to Pelosi and other House Democrats.

"[Pelosi] is totally trapped by AOC and the left-wing of the Democratic Party, and she proved that on impeachment," said Gingrich, explaining there is a "growing bitterness" on both sides.

"This election in 2020 will be a genuine choice between a very radical Democratic Party," he continued. "And they're virtually all radicals; there's over 200 radicals in the House because they all vote with AOC and Pelosi. They all co-sponsor bills that are radical. And that is going to be a real fight."

Trump hit back at Pelosi during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, followed by a White House speech in which he denounced Democrats as "vicious" and evil. Pelosi, meantime, declared at a news conference that the president will be "impeached forever," two days after she tore up a copy of Trump's State of the Union address.

Trump also mocked Pelosi's repeated statements that she always prays for him.

"I am sympathetic with the president in believing that [Pelosi] probably doesn’t pray for him, or if she does pray for him, it is not for anything good to happen to him," said Gingrich.

