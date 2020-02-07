Geraldo says Trump-Pelosi acrimony was 'shocking and depressing': Both need to 'grow up'

The bitter feud that played out this week between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was a "shocking and depressing" spectacle, and both need to 'grow up," Geraldo Rivera said Friday.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" Friday, the Fox News correspondent-at-large said the president and the House speaker are clearly not "forgiving and forgetting" after the Senate voted to acquit Trump on two articles of impeachment. He said the two appeared to be competing for who can "cut the other one deeper and lower."

"It's kind of shocking, it's depressing. It's where we are though," he said. "When [Pelosi] shredded the State of the Union, that was a blatant, mean girl thing to do."

Rivera said he understands why the president is frustrated but he did not agree with Trump hitting back at Pelosi during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday, followed by a White House speech in which he denounced Democrats as "vicious" and evil.

"I just urge both of them to grow up. You know, with all due respect, we have a country to run here," said Rivera, adding that the impeachment turned into a purely political, partisan process.

"The Democrats impeached the president because they could, the Republicans acquitted the president because they could and now we are where everyone predicted we would be, the thing would act out, nothing would change and we will go forward with even more acrimony and more dysfunction," he said.

Pelosi and Trump continued their feud Thursday, as they both appeared at the National Prayer Breakfast.

"You’re impeached forever, you are never getting rid of that scar,” Pelosi declared at a press conference, even as Trump took a series of victory laps.

Pelosi ripped up Trump's State of the Union speech in dramatic fashion Tuesday night saying she couldn't find a word of truth on the pages, and she continued to rail against the address on Thursday. For his part, Trump held up two newspapers with blaring “Acquitted” headlines at the breakfast mere feet from Pelosi.

Trump first picked up a USA Today newspaper and presented it before the audience. He then put it down and picked up a copy of Thursday’s Washington Post, which had a similar headline.

He later addressed the audience and took some not-so-subtle swipes at Pelosi once more.

"I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong, nor do I like people who say 'I pray for you' when you know that is not so," he said.

Pelosi had publicly said during the impeachment process that she and fellow Democrats were "prayerful" and that she prays for the president.

