Newsom, Biden blasted in LA Times column for patronizing appointments of Black women to key positions

An LA Times columnist blasted Democrats who pledge to appoint Black women to score political points with the public, scorning this maneuver as a "manipulative" electoral "quid pro quo" that makes these women look "unqualified to earn their place."

Journalist LZ Granderson's scathing remarks came in response to California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing Sunday he would appoint Democratic strategist Laphonza Butler to the Senate, after Sen. Dianne Feinstein passed away, fulfilling an earlier promise to pick a Black woman to fill any Senate vacancy. Granderson noted President Biden had made similar promises, both in picking Kamala Harris as his running mate and appointing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

The liberal columnist argued that Butler's credentials as a former union leader and president of EMILY's List was impressive enough to earn her a place in a higher office, and Democratic men should stop making these pledges.

"But can Democratic men now stop pledging to pick Black women as though they’re a charity in need of matching contributions? Black women have never needed an electoral quid pro quo — a ‘vote for me and I’ll appoint one’ sort of thing," he wrote in an LA Times opinion piece published Tuesday.

Instead of appointments, he argued the Democratic Party needed to do more work getting these women on the ballot.

"There’s an establishment core to the Democratic Party that weaves together anti-Blackness and misogyny, which leads to a mind-set in which Black women are qualified enough to carry democracy yet somehow unqualified to earn their place in the nation’s highest offices," he criticized. "Instead of pledging to appoint Black women, the national party and Democratic leaders should be pledging to get more elected."

Granderson admitted he was cynical these type of racial and gender pledges would continue to hold much weight with Democratic voters in the future. He urged the party to stop with this political "game" and actually "make history" by backing Black women on the ballot.

"The party could seriously back Black female candidates and make history across the nation. Or White male candidates could keep talking about ‘making history’ while they dangle pledges about Black women," he critiqued.

"It feels as manipulative as promising candy to schoolkids. We don’t want to hear it. We want to see these qualified women on the ballot, getting the party support that they need to win and wield their power," Granderson concluded.

Newsom's vow to pick a Black woman for Feinstein's seat ahead of the primary earned him praise from progressives, who celebrated her pro-abortion history and unique status as the only Black woman serving in the Upper Chamber. She is also the first openly LGBTQ+ lawmaker to represent California in the Senate.

However, some Democrats were upset since Butler would only be an interim replacement.

U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., called Newsom's vow, "insulting" to Black women.

"I am troubled by the Governor’s remarks," she wrote on X. "The idea that a Black woman should be appointed only as a caretaker to simply check a box is insulting to countless Black women across this country who have carried the Democratic Party to victory election after election."

Fox News' Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.