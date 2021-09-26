New Yorker hosts climate change extremist who advocates for 'intelligent sabotage'

The New Yorker hosted environmental activist and professor Andreas Malm on their podcast where he promoted "intelligent sabotage" and property damage as a way to stop climate change.

"Andreas Malm insists that the environmental movement rethink its roots in nonviolence and instead embrace ‘intelligent sabotage,’" the description of the interview states.

In the podcast, Malm, who is a professor from Lund University, emphasized "a call for escalation, a call for the movement to diversify its tactics and move away from an exclusive focus on polite, gentle and perfectly peaceful civil disobedience."

"I am recommending that the movement continues with mass action and civil disobedience, but also opens up for property destruction," Malm said.

While Malm, who is a human ecology professor at Lund University does not dismiss peaceful demonstrations and does not condone hurting people, he did emphasize that destroying private property would not be "morally illegitimate."

"If people in that region were to attack the construction equipment or blow up the pipeline before it’s completed, I would be all in favor of that. I don’t see how that property damage could be considered morally illegitimate given what we know of the consequence of such projects," Malm said.

"The guest literally calls for blowing up pipelines. Not a metaphor. @NewYorker literally platforming a terrorist," Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier said.

Malm has advocated for property damage in the past. In his book, "How to Blow Up a Pipeline," he supported and reasoned the need for violence to promote climate change causes. One example from his book, he advocated for damaging and destroying carbon-dioxide emitting devices.

"Damage and destroy new CO2-emitting devices. Put them out of commission, pick them apart, demolish them, burn them, blow them up. Let the capitalists who keep on investing in the fire know that their properties will be trashed," Malm wrote.

Critics called out the New Yorker for "normalizing" or "endorsing" political violence for climate change.

"I think it's weird that guys who don't own any guns and certainly don't know how to use them seek to normalize political violence. I wonder if they'll act surprised," Townhall.com senior editor Kurt Schlichter tweeted.

Spectator contributor Stephen Miller wrote "For those keeping track at home, both the New Yorker and the New York Times are debating and soft endorsing terror acts against national pipelines in the name of climate."

In July, a New York Times columnist wrote about Malm’s book and excused co-terrorism against oil companies.

"Still, violence is often deployed, even if counterproductively, on behalf of causes far less consequential than the climate crisis. So skepticism of the practical benefits of violence does not fully explain its absence in a movement this vast and with consequences this grave," Times columnist Ezra Klein wrote.