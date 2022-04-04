NY Times report gives Biden apparent pass on stalled climate agenda, blames 'steadfast Republican opposition'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York Times report published Friday appeared to give President Biden a pass on his stalled climate agenda, largely blaming "steadfast Republican opposition."

"But even Mr. Biden’s top aides and closest allies now concede that the legislative centerpiece of his climate plan is unlikely to become law in the face of steadfast Republican opposition," the piece, written by Coral Davenport, read, adding that the conservative majority Supreme Court would likely stall many environmental regulations in the works, such as stricter limits on pollution from cars and power plants.

Biden's most significant environmental promise was to cut emissions in half by 2030.

GAS PRICES FUELING COMING DEMOCRATIC BLOODBATH IN THE MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS SAY

The report also said oil companies and Republicans were "emboldened" to call for more drilling and said gas prices were skyrocketing after Russia's invasion. Davenport wrote that following Biden's announcement he would be releasing a million barrels of oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), he stressed that he was trying to tend to the immediate crisis at hand but that the U.S. needed to transition to more renewable sources of energy.

HOUSE DEMS WANT BIDEN TO DECLARE NATIONAL ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY’ AND BAN OIL DRILLING ON FEDERAL LANDS

"Republicans have shown little interest in addressing climate change, despite the overwhelming consensus of the scientific community that nations must take immediate action to slash emissions from fossil fuels or face a harrowing future of drought, floods, fires, displacement, famine and more," Davenport wrote.

Davenport wrote that as midterms loom, Republicans have increased "attacks" on Biden's climate agenda, and that experts say it would be "impossible" for Biden to meet his emissions goals. Democrats currently control the House and the Senate.

The report also pointed to another potential obstacle, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who opposed the president's nomination of Sarah Bloom for vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. Manchin "objected to her views that climate change poses a serious risk to the financial system," Davenport wrote.

The $2.2 trillion social spending package, Davenport said, is the president's "best hope." The House passed the bill in 2021, but Manchin didn't vote for it in December when it reached the Senate. While Manchin has said he'd be open to a lesser version of the bill, Davenport reported that Democrats "remain skeptical."

"Timing is critical: If the legislation does not pass by the end of the year, it will almost certainly die, since Republicans are favored to win control of at least the House in November," the piece read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Biden's first year as president came to an end, many climate change activists were disappointed with the president's progress. Evergreen Action, an environmental group, looked at 46 different actions Biden had promised to put forth on the campaign trail, finding that Biden had a lot of work to do in regard to greenhouse gas emissions.

Biden's announcement that the administration would be releasing 180 million barrels of oil from the reserve would deplete the SPR to 388 million barrels of oil, which is the lowest since 1984.