New York Times rehires liberal columnist Nicholas Kristof after ill-fated Oregon gubernatorial bid

The New York Times has rehired failed Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Nicholas Kristof as an opinion columnist after he walked away from the paper less than a year ago with political aspirations that didn’t amount to anything.

"I'm thrilled with this news," Kristof tweeted to accompany the paper’s announcement it would welcome him back.

The New York Times has rehired failed Oregon gubernatorial hopeful Nicholas Kristof as an opinion columnist after he walked away from the paper less than a year ago with political aspirations that didn’t amount to anything.

"I'm thrilled with this news," Kristof tweeted to accompany the paper’s announcement it would welcome him back.

Kristof left the Times after a 37-year career last October to seek office, only to have the Oregon Supreme Court rule in February that he was ineligible to run.

The Democrat's eligibility to run as Oregon governor faced scrutiny because a candidate has to be a resident for at least three years, and Kristof cast his ballot in New York during the 2020 election.

EX-NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST NICHOLAS KRISTOF DECLARED INELIGIBLE TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF OREGON

In a sworn statement, Kristof told election officials that he moved as a 12-year-old with his parents to a farm in Yamhill, Ore., in 1971, and has considered it to be his home ever since. He argued, "My soul is here," but it turns out Oregon’s highest court didn’t agree with him.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said when announcing the decision.

Kristof had appealed the decision to justices, to no avail, and will now return to the Times.

"We are delighted to have him back. Not only is Nick an excellent journalist who has redefined what a modern columnist could be, he is a terrific colleague," Times opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury said in a statement.

Kristof is expected to resume his opinion column later this year following the completion of a book he’s currently working on.

EX-NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST NICHOLAS KRISTOF ANNOUNCES HE'S RUNNING FOR OREGON GOVERNOR

NEW YORK TIMES TOUTS NICHOLAS KRISTOF’S CANDIDACY FOR GOVERNOR OF OREGON DESPITE BEING RULED INELIGIBLE

While Kristof was away from the paper, he wrote a recent guest essay about gun reform. However, the paper was criticized for identifying him as a candidate when he had already been ruled ineligible.

"Mr. Kristof is a former Times Opinion columnist. He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor of Oregon this year," the Times wrote beneath Kristof’s byline.

At the time, The New York Times responded to a request for comment by providing the Merriam-Webster definition of a candidate, which is "one that aspires to or is nominated or qualified for an office, membership or award."

While Kristof wasn’t nominated or qualified, according to the state, he did technically aspire to seek office – but that didn’t stop online backlash to the way he was described.

