Ex-New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof declared ineligible to run for governor of Oregon

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor of Oregon because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement, the Oregon Supreme Court ruled Thursday.

"Today’s Supreme Court ruling excluding me from the ballot is, of course, very disappointing. But while I won’t be on the ballot, I’m not giving up on our State. I know we can be better. I will continue working to help people who are struggling, who lack opportunity and hope," Kristof tweeted.

The Democrat's eligibility to run as Oregon governor faced scrutiny since a candidate has to be a resident for at least three years, and he cast his ballot in New York during the 2020 election. He argued, "My soul is here," but it turns out the state's highest court doesn't agree with him.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said in a statement last month.

Kristof had appealed the decision to justices to no avail.

In October, the two-time Pulitzer Prize winner officially announced he would run after weeks of speculation following his exit from the Times after 37 years. In his campaign video, Kristof touted his career as a journalist, saying while he has never held political office, he had "spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe," adding "it broke my heart when I'd return from crises abroad only to find crises here at home."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.