New York Times touts Nicholas Kristof’s candidacy for governor of Oregon despite being ruled ineligible

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof was deemed ineligible to run for governor of Oregon because he does not meet the state’s three-year residency requirement, but the Gray Lady identified him as a candidate when he wrote a recent guest essay.

The Oregon Supreme Court ruled this year Kristof wasn’t allowed to run despite walking away from the Times after a 37-year career to seek office. The Times even covered the news with a February story that detailed why he didn't qualify.

However, the Times published a guest essay Wednesday that Kristof wrote about gun reforms that contradicted the paper’s previous reporting.

"Mr. Kristof is a former Times Opinion columnist. He was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor of Oregon this year," the Times wrote beneath Kristof’s byline.

The New York Times responded to a request for comment by providing the Merriam-Webster definition of a candidate, which is "one that aspires to or is nominated or qualified for an office, membership or award."

While Kristof wasn’t nominated or qualified, according to the state, he did technically aspire to seek office.

But not everyone feels simply aspiring is enough to be considered a candidate. Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier first noticed the discrepancy, tweeting "Hey, wait a minute," with links to the report that Kristof was ineligible and the potentially misleading guest essay description.

"Was he really a candidate if he was not permitted to run? At the very least it seems like full disclosure would demand mentioning that he was ruled ineligible," Bier wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Another observer added "attempted candidate" would have been more appropriate.

The Democrat's eligibility to run as Oregon governor faced scrutiny because a candidate has to be a resident for at least three years, and Kristof cast his ballot in New York during the 2020 election. He argued, "My soul is here," but it turns out the state's highest court didn’t agree with him.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon Governor," Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said when announcing the decision.

Kristof had appealed the decision to justices, to no avail. He now authors a Substack newsletter.

