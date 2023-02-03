New York Times ignores Hunter Biden laptop news, fails to cover attorney flipflop and criminal probe demands

The New York Times’ long-time motto, "All the News That’s Fit to Print," apparently doesn’t apply to President Biden’s son, Hunter.

Hunter Biden was front and center in the news cycle this week when his attorneys appeared to admit his infamous laptop belonged to him, only to later backtrack, but anyone who relies on The New York Times for information wouldn't have known about the latest chapter.

Biden's lawyers called on federal and state prosecutors across the country to open criminal investigations into some of his critics late Wednesday, but on Thursday they denied that doing so admitted reports about the laptop's contents are accurate or were even an admission the laptop belonged to their client.

HUNTER BIDEN’S LAWYERS DENY ADMITTING LAPTOP'S EXISTENCE IN DEMAND FOR CRIMINAL PROBE INTO LEAKERS

Biden's attorney, Abbe Lowell, wrote letters to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general calling for investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and John Paul Mac Isaac, who owns the computer repair shop where Biden is said to have left his laptop. Biden's lawyers also sent cease and desist letters to others who obtained and disseminated the laptop's contents.

Despite the appearances, Lowell argues that Wednesday's letters do not constitute an admission of the laptop's validity. Biden's legal team says the versions of the laptop released to the public may have been tampered with.

A review of the New York Times since the story broke Wednesday did not find any coverage of Hunter Biden's laptop, lawsuit threats by his legal team, or calls for investigations.

The New York Times did not immediately respond when asked why it failed to cover the news. As of Friday afternoon, its website did not have any stories about Biden this month.

HUNTER BIDEN WAS REPORTEDLY PUSHED TO ‘BE MORE AGGRESSIVE’ AGAINST CRITICS BY HIGH-POWERED LIBERALS

HUNTER BIDEN’S LAPTOP ADMISSION PROMPTS FIERCE CRITICISM OF MEDIA WHO INITIALLY DISMISSED IT: 'CORRUPT ALLIES'

Instead of the Hunter Biden news, The Times’ front page on Friday included stories about the latest on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. military presence in the Philippines, Pope Francis speaking in Congo, a new mine in Nebraska, Beyonce’s Grammy nominations and the rising cost of eggs.

The New York Times was one of the many news organizations to skeptically report on the laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election, but eventually confirmed its authenticity last March.

The laptop became national news in October 2020, when the New York Post reported about a 2015 email from a Ukrainian energy executive to Hunter Biden, thanking him for introducing him to his father, that it obtained from the hard drive of Biden's laptop. Joe Biden was vice president at the time of the message, and his son then enjoyed a lucrative position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, raising concerns of attempted influence-peddling with his powerful father.

The laptop's content also included a peek into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings, as well as more sordid material like homemade sex tapes and videos showing him using illegal drugs.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.