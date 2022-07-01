Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

New York Times columnist blasts 'sleazy,' 'unpatriotic' Democrats funding Republican 'crazies' in primaries

GOP candidates winning in the midterms and in 2024 would be a 'disaster for our democracy,' David Brooks warned

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
On Thursday, New York Times opinion columnist David Brooks scolded Democrats backing far-right "crazies" in Republican primary elections, in a political strategy he warned could end in "catastrophe" for Democrats and the country.

Brooks referred to a report showing Democrats had spent tens of millions of dollars to back MAGA candidates over their moderate Republican counterparts.

"They are doing it because they think far-right Trumpist candidates will be easier to beat in the general elections than more moderate candidates," he explained.

A polling location station is ready for the election day.

A polling location station is ready for the election day. (Fox News)

WASHINGTON POST CALLS OUT DEMOCRATS FUNDING ‘REPUBLICAN EXTREMISTS’ IN PRIMARIES: ‘SHAMELESS’ AND ‘DANGEROUS’

But Brooks blasted the Democratic strategy as reckless, sleazy and unpatriotic. Not to mention, it could ultimately end up backfiring on them, he advised.

"What the Democrats are doing is sleazy in the best of circumstances. If you love your country more than your party, you should want the best candidates to advance in either party. And in these circumstances, what they are doing is insane: The far-right candidates whom Democrats are supporting could easily wind up winning," he worried.

After belittling Democrats as foolish, he feared their actions would result in a "full Republican takeover in 2025," which would be a "disaster for our democracy."

The columnist made the argument that Democrats didn't have the upper hand when it came to the issues most pressing to voters. He cited a recent poll showing 83% of Americans were dissatisfied with where the country was headed, and the same amount of respondents had a highly negative view of the economy.

Issues Voter say GOP handles better in Fox News Poll conducted June 10-13, 2022.

Issues Voter say GOP handles better in Fox News Poll conducted June 10-13, 2022. (Fox News)

NY TIMES COLUMNIST SOUNDS ALARM OVER WOKE LIBERALS DESTROYING DEMOCRATS' MIDTERM ELECTION CHANCES

Brooks hit Democrats for underestimating the impact of inflation and arguably worsening it with their policies.

"Liberal economists underestimated the inflation threat, and Democratic fiscal policy, ignoring that threat, seems to have escalated it," he noted, before citing "cancel culture" and rising crime as serious issues also leading voters to the Republican Party.

Less than a year ago, Brooks was singing a different tune about inflation. While appearing on PBS NewsHour, the columnist downplayed the already growing concerns about the economy, and declared he had a "high tolerance for inflation." He went on to claim that most economists had no idea where inflation was headed.

A gas pump displays the price of fuel at a gas station in McLean, Virginia, June 10, 2022. - Wall Street stocks fell sharply early on June 10 following fresh data showing surging consumer prices that quashed hopes inflation would quickly abate. Friday's report showed the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 8.6 percent compared to May 2021, topping analyst estimates and up from 8.3 percent in the 12 months ending in April. 

A gas pump displays the price of fuel at a gas station in McLean, Virginia, June 10, 2022. - Wall Street stocks fell sharply early on June 10 following fresh data showing surging consumer prices that quashed hopes inflation would quickly abate. Friday's report showed the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 8.6 percent compared to May 2021, topping analyst estimates and up from 8.3 percent in the 12 months ending in April.  ((Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

WASHINGTON POST COLUMN CALLS OUT DEMOCRAT ‘DARK MONEY GROUPS’ BOOSTING ‘EXTREMIST REPUBLICANS’ IN PRIMARIES

Brooks conceded that both parties had shifted further away from the middle, but Democrats were worse off because of the economy.

He noted voters would continue to blame them if the country went into a recession.

That would lead to a "catastrophe," he cautioned. "Those [Republican] crazies could be running the country in a few years."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.