New York prepares to battle Trump’s DEI funding threats in fight over schools

The New York State Education Department has announced that it will battle the Trump administration over efforts to cut off funding for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in order to gain access to other federal funding measures for classrooms.

The Trump administration is slashing millions of dollars in DEI grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) as part of its overall Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) push to rid the government of waste, fraud and abuse.

"The New York State Education Department has consistently certified, on multiple occasions, that it does and will comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964," New York Education Department spokesperson JP O'Hare told Fox News Digital in a statement.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ASKS SCOTUS TO APPROVE DEI-RELATED EDUCATION CUTS

"Given the fact that USDOE is already in possession of the guarantees by NYSED, no further certification will be forthcoming," O'Hare continued. "The Board of Regents and State Education Department continue to work with New York’s schools to increase equity, access, and opportunities in education for all New York State students."

The New York Times on Friday quoted Daniel Morton-Bentley, the deputy commissioner for legal affairs at the New York State Education Department, as saying in a letter, "We understand that the current administration seeks to censor anything it deems ‘diversity, equity & inclusion.’"

The letter continued, "But there are no federal or state laws prohibiting the principles of D.E.I." The Times noted the "defiant response" by New York as a contrast to how other states were handling the issue.

The Trump administration issued a notice on Thursday demanding compliance from school systems across the country to obey federal civil rights law, including Title VI and a 2023 Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action issued in 2023, according to The Gothamist.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SIGNIFICANTLY DISMANTLED IN NEW TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER

The New York Education Department's announcement that it has been and already is in compliance with the law, despite the Trump administration's demands, comes amid a tumultuous time for schools as the federal education department threatens to withdraw funding from universities.

Brown University has had over $500 million in federal funding halted over its response to anti-Israel protests on campus by the Trump administration. The Trump administration also punished Columbia University for its response to pro-Palestinian protests on campus, restricting over $400 million in funds.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.