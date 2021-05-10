New York Post endorses former police officer Eric Adams for mayor: 'Depth of experience'

The New York Post editorial board announced its endorsement Monday in New York City's upcoming mayoral election: Brooklyn Borough president and former New York Police Department officer Eric Adams.

"New York City stands at the crossroads. Will we continue to surrender our streets to homelessness, filth, crime and guns, to betray our children’s future, to push away residents, businesses and wealth?" the Post's endorsement read. "The New York Post believes Eric Adams is the candidate with the best chance of solving the issues bedeviling our whole city."

Adams is one of 16 Democratic candidates vying to replace current mayor Bill de Blasio, who is term limited, in the deep blue electoral stronghold.

The Brooklyn native served 22 years in the NYPD and was subsequently elected to the New York State Senate, where he served four two-year terms. He was elected to serve as the Brooklyn Borough president in the 2013 election and has served in that role since taking office in 2014.

The endorsement went on to state that Adams' priority has to be reversing the skyrocketing rise in crime. It argued he understands how to do that because of his law enforcement service, and that "he articulates a clear, firm and common-sense route to cleaning up our streets." It also stated that, although Adams has been "a fierce critic" of the NYPD, he opposes defunding the police, and would reinstate a police unit focused on cracking down on guns and gangs.

The Post also cited Adams' support for charter schools, his willingness to cut regulations for small businesses, and his eye towards fiscal responsibility as reasons for the their support.

"From riding the rails with a badge, to serving in state government, to his current job as Brooklyn borough president, Adams has a depth of experience that would serve him well in City Hall. We enthusiastically endorse Eric Adams for mayor," the endorsement concluded.

Adams reacted with excitement to the endorsment on social media.

Businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang led the large field of Democratic candidates in the polls as of April 18.

The Republican primary is currently a two-way race between radio talk show host and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa, and Dominican-born businessman and president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers Fernando Mateo.

The primary elections are scheduled for June 22.