New York governor laments federal workers being 'unceremoniously' fired by Trump admin, offers them jobs

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., is telling federal workers fired by President Donald Trump’s administration to come work for her.

"We have 7,000 openings in the state of New York, and we value public service," Hochul told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Monday on The Situation Room. "Public servants take care of our people. That‘s what it‘s all about. So, come on, on board. We‘ll hire you."

Approximately 25,000 federal workers have been laid off or put on administrative leave, likely to be laid off soon. The Trump administration also estimates that 75,000 employees have accepted the deferred buyout.

Federal workers across agencies have been receiving emails from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) asking them to list five accomplishments from the prior week.

This week’s email asks employees to "reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager."

Responses are required by 11:59 pm ET. on Monday and those who work on sensitive or classified information are asked to specify that their activities are sensitive.

"It is absolutely devastating," Hochul said. "You know, some people are on the verge of tears. I gathered about 10 people who unceremoniously were dumped, some of them on Valentine’s Day, people that were working to fight consumer fraud, making sure that the huge corporations that are trying to evade taxes have to pay, people to take care of our veterans, people who are making us safe. All of them were just dumped."

She said that pamphlets are going up in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, the main transit hub in the city that supports the D.C. Metro, Greyhound, Amtrak, and other transportation services, which say "DOGE said ‘You’re fired?’ We say, ‘You’re hired.’ New York wants you!"

"I know the Trump-Musk administration doesn‘t have regard for them," Hochul added.

Hochul continued to praise federal workers for their "highly valuable" work and said New York will hire them.

