NY Democrat cautions party leaders: No Green New Deal, other 'random' items in stimulus bills

This is "not the time" for Democratic leadership to insert partisan, politically motivated provisions into emergency coronavirus-related stimulus packages, New York Democratic Congressman Max Rose warned Thursday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Ed Henry, Rose said that Democrats like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., are putting lives on the line by stalling relief intended for American workers and businesses.

"If, for a second, you think that this is an opportunity to insert some random tenets of the Green New Deal, some random things that support the Kennedy Center, or anything else that the far-left calls for, this is not the time," he cautioned.

"I will be the first to come back on and say: 'No, this is not the time to do this. This is wrong. You're putting lives on the line.'"

As Republicans continue to call on President Trump and his administration to re-open America's economy, Democrats have been accused of stonewalling after they blocked additional aid to the tune of over $250 billion for small businesses.

On Thursday, the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) -- part of the more than $2 trillion bill passed last month -- officially ran out of the allocated money and is no longer accepting applications from small businesses.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., complained that his liberal counterparts would not work across the aisle.

"Nancy Pelosi is holding up approval of more money that would keep the small businesses afloat, keep their employees paid for and paying their rent," he told "Hannity" host Sean Hannity. "But, Nancy Pelosi says no because every moment of the time she wants to play politics and try to change history -- just as she tries to blame this president, President Trump, who took that action."

"You know, I see this problem as really in three separate groups," Rose stated. "And, if we don't deal with all three groups, we don't stand a chance of properly addressing this crisis."

"Of course that [Small Business Assocation] fund needs to be replenished and replenished quickly. On the same hand, though, our hospitals are going through an enormous economic crisis of their own -- one that we haven't discussed nearly enough," he continued further. "They had to turn off elective surgeries: the principal ways in which they generate revenue. We can't see our hospitals shut down or else this virus will overtake society once again."

"And, lastly, our state and local governments -- especially in the hardest-hit places like New York -- their tax revenue has declined substantially. They're not going to be able to pay cops and teachers and so many other folks," Rose noted.

"I see no reason why we can't deal with all three on the same hand," he concluded.