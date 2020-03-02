Rep. Max Rose calls out fellow Dems for 'blindly' opposing all Trump foreign policy moves

After the United States signed a historic peace treaty with Taliban militants, Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., on Monday raised concerns that his fellow Democrats are “opposing” all of the commander in chief’s foreign policy decisions solely for partisan reasons.

“I am perpetually concerned that the Democrats' foreign policy is just being opposed to whatever the president does,” the freshman lawmaker told “America’s Newsroom.”

US SIGNS HISTORIC PEACE DEAL WITH TALIBAN, POMPEO STRIKES CAUTIOUS TONE

The United States signed the treaty on Saturday, aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan that began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Rose said that it is the “simple and unequivocal right move” and that Democrats cannot be opposed to the Taliban peace deal “blindly.”

Among those in attendance were leaders of the Taliban, who harbored Usama bin Laden and his Al Qaeda network as they plotted, and then celebrated, the hijackings of four airliners that were crashed into lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, killing almost 3,000 people.

“It was the right decision for us to invade Afghanistan. It was the right decision for us to take it to the Taliban, take it to al Qaeda, exact revenge for those who did us so much harm on 9/11 and prevent something like that from happening again," said Rose, adding that lawmakers have got to be "sensible, rational, and bring the long-standing war to a conclusion.”

“We should all be rallying behind this, making it a bipartisan solution and putting the country first,’ Rose said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior administration official told reporters earlier this week that the deal "explicitly mentions al Qaeda" and calls for the Taliban to cut all ties. The U.S. is also working for a "complete ceasefire" which will be discussed in Oslo on March 10.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.