Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

New York City mayoral candidate finds it 'remarkable' DHS agents who arrested him were both immigrants

Brad Lander was arrested for allegedly assaulting a federal officer outside an immigration court

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
NYC comptroller finds it remarkable officers who arrested him were immigrants Video

NYC comptroller finds it remarkable officers who arrested him were immigrants

New York City comptroller Brad Lander spoke to MSNBC on Tuesday about being arrested by immigrant Department of Homeland Security officers at an immigration court.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander said on Tuesday that it was "remarkable" to him that some of the officers who arrested him outside an immigration court were themselves immigrants.

Video footage of Lander's arrest appeared to show him hanging onto Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as they escorted a defendant out of immigration court at 26 Federal Plaza, repeatedly asking officials if they had a judicial warrant.

"I will let go when you show me the judicial warrant," Lander said in the video. "Where is it? Where is the warrant?"

NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE BRAD LANDER ARRESTED BY DHS AGENTS, RELEASED HOURS LATER AFTER ALLEGED OFFICER ASSAULT

NYC comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander appeared on MSNBC

New York City comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander appeared on MSNBC to discuss his arrest. (Screenshot/MSNBC)

Lander described how "angry" and "sad" he was at the experience on MSNBC’s "All In with Chris Hayes," pointing out what he seemed to consider an irony that some of the arresting officers were immigrant New Yorkers.

"I got to say about who two of the agents were, because this was kind of remarkable in itself," Lander said. "The arresting officer is a Pakistani Muslim who lives in Brighton Beach, and the second officer is an Indo-Guyanese immigrant who lives in South Ozone Park in Queens. Both immigrants."

He added, "Immigrant New Yorkers, whoever they are, have a lot of the same issues. And some of that is affordable housing. And some of that is knowing that Donald Trump is coming for New York City. And we need elected officials who will stand up."

Hayes asked what it said to him that the arresting officers were both immigrants defending an ICE operation.

"It says to me that what Trump is trying to do is to drive a wedge into our country," Lander answered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Brad Lander being arrested

New York City Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander, the latest U.S. politician to be swept up in U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration raids, is arrested at an immigration court, in New York City, U.S., June 17, 2025, in this screengrab from a video obtained from social media.  (New York City Comptroller's Office/via REUTERS)

Lander was released after being detained for a few hours. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a press conference after his release that the charges against Lander were dropped.

In response to the incident, a DHS spokesperson said, "Our heroic ICE law enforcement officers face a 413% increase in assaults against them—it is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences," the spokesperson said.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.