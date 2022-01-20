Video of Chris Cuomo testimony that led to CNN firing released by New York attorney general

New York's attorney general released damning video on Thursday of former CNN star Chris Cuomo’s testimony that resulted in his termination from the liberal network.

Cuomo’s infamous interview with investigators proved he was active in seeking information about the women who were coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against his older brother, ousted Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Transcripts of the July 15 testimony were previously released in November, less than a week before CNN fired Cuomo on December 4 citing "new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense."

The videos match transcripts that proved the former CNN host would reach out to media industry connections in order to help his brother. The videos, released in four parts, are part of what New York Attorney General Letitia James’s office called "the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits from the independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations" against the former governor. The state initially refrained from releasing transcripts and footage but complied with New York discovery laws once a criminal complaint was filed against Andrew Cuomo.

While transcripts alone were enough to end Cuomo’s CNN career, the video of his testimony provides a clear picture of the former "Cuomo Prime Time" host elaborating on his role in his brother’s scandal.

"When asked, I would reach out to sources, other journalists, to see if they had heard of anybody else coming out," Cuomo told investigators.

Cuomo's admission contradicted what he told CNN viewers in August when he claimed, "I never made calls to the press about my brother's situation."

The roughly six-hour testimony also indicated that Cuomo, who wore a gray pinstriped suit that contrasts his signature, on-air solid black suit, was calm but often appeared frustrated as he explained his role in the scandal.

"I was trying to help my brother," he told investigators. "I advised him."

Cuomo was also asked what prompted him to break weeks of on-air silence and address the mounting harassment allegations against his brother.

"Noise," Cuomo said. "Media noise… about me not covering or covering my brother."

CNN first suspended Cuomo when the transcripts became public last year, noting the "documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions" and prove "a greater level of involvement in his brother's efforts than we previously knew." He was ultimately fired.

A spokesperson for Chris Cuomo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the release of the videos.

