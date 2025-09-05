New Jersey homeschool families fight back as state tries to mandate DEI teachings in their homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new bill in New Jersey could require homeschooling parents to teach their kids about controversial topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

The proposal, which is still under review, would force homeschooling parents to submit a curriculum in line with state learning standards. That includes subjects like gender identity, sexual orientation, DEI and climate studies.

It would also add more oversight to homeschooling, requiring families to submit a portfolio of student work every year to be evaluated by either a teacher or a licensed psychologist.

Some parents say they won’t comply even if the bill passes.

"Our family is not going to teach anything that directly opposes the Word of God," said Michele Latour, a homeschooling parent in New Jersey.

"And we're pretty firm on that."

New Jersey is one of a dozen states with looser homeschooling restrictions. Opponents of the bill argue that it could be considered government overreach or an invasion of family privacy.

Supporters claim the new rules would help improve transparency about what kids are being taught at home. They also say it could potentially help protect children from being trapped in abusive situations.

"Homeschooling is very diverse in our state," homeschooling parent Amanda Roberts told Fox News, explaining there are some in the homeschooling community in favor of the bill.

"There are Democrats who homeschool, there are Republicans who homeschool, there are Independents who homeschool, and not everyone's against that."

This battle between parental rights and state oversight isn’t limited to New Jersey. Across the country, states have taken very different approaches to homeschool parameters.

Texas and Missouri, which are both red states, have some of the loosest requirements, while New York, run by Democrats, enforces some of the strictest regulations.

Earlier this year, Illinois lawmakers introduced a bill that would have added new reporting requirements for homeschooling families. They would’ve had to notify local districts, submit coursework and materials, and maintain records of medical exams and vaccinations.

Homeschooling families rallied against the measures outside the capitol in Springfield. After the backlash, the bill stalled. It failed to clear the House and never even made it to the Senate floor.