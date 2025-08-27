Battle over DEI heating up in North Carolina

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fight over diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) laws is escalating in North Carolina, where Republicans remain one vote short of the three-fifths majority needed in the state House to override Gov. Josh Stein's vetoes.

Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, vetoed three bills that would have banned DEI efforts in public schools, higher education and state agencies.

While Republicans have previously overturned some of Stein’s vetoes with Democratic support, they’ve struggled to advance anti-DEI legislation.

That dynamic is unlikely to change.

Earlier this year, the state’s General Assembly passed three bills barring public schools, universities and government offices from what they considered discriminatory practices or teaching certain DEI-related concepts to students.

Stein’s veto sent the measures back to the lawmakers, who could override him, but Republicans have not been able to close the gap.

The GOP holds a veto-proof majority in the Senate but is one seat short in the House. Last month, the Senate voted to override two of Stein’s vetoes, but the House has not acted.

Some Democratic members of the North Carolina House have crossed party lines in the past on issues like immigration, but the North Carolina Black Caucus has planted itself firmly against the GOP's anti-DEI efforts.

They wrote in part that the group "stands united to defend the freedoms, responsibilities, and opportunities that belong to every person in our state, especially those from communities that have been historically excluded or marginalized."

The debate in North Carolina comes after President Donald Trump brought national attention to the issue, signing an executive order dismantling federal DEI programs nationwide during his first month back in office.

In a March speech before a joint session of Congress, Trump declared that his administration had "ended the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies" across the federal government, the private sector and the military.

He also canceled current and future government contracts tied to DEI initiatives, which Elon Musk, then head of the Department of Government Efficiency, said saved $420 million.

For now, North Carolina’s anti-DEI bills remain stalled in the House, one vote shy of advancing.