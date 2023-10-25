New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy mocks school district that banned Halloween celebrations: 'Give me a break'

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy mocked a school district in his state which canceled official school Halloween celebrations to foster "equity and inclusion."

"Seriously? We can't let kids celebrate Halloween? Give me a break," Murphy reacted in a post on X.

Murphy was responding to a local news report which said Essex County's South Orange & Maplewood School District (SOMSD) had decided to end school-sponsored Halloween celebrations during school hours, in order to be respectful and inclusive of students from various cultural and religious backgrounds.

News 12 New Jersey reported that Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor sent a letter home to parents earlier this month, announcing the decision was made to be consistent with the district's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"As you know, SOMSD is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion meaningfully - not just saying the words but also promoting an inclusive school... Our aim is to build a consistent approach across the District as to how our schools observe and celebrate holidays and special events," Taylor wrote. "Each year, questions arise from families, students, and staff about what SOMSD schools will be doing regarding Halloween."

Taylor said the district reflected on the following questions in determining what the new protocol should be going forward.

"Is promoting school-sponsored Halloween activities creating indirect and unintentional financial hardships for students and families? Do school-sponsored Halloween activities violate the dignity of some of our students and families, either culturally or religiously? Does the promotion of school-sponsored Halloween activities create tensions with the equity and access values of SOMSD?"

Based on feedback from school leaders, Taylor said the school decided to ban official Halloween celebrations during school hours. Instead, schools would have a Fall/Harvest festival that could be held during school hours.

"I know this may make some uncomfortable and elicit some challenges across our community. However, in the end, I feel these recommendations align with SOMSD’s commitment to building equity, fostering inclusion, and building a sense of belonging throughout our schools," the superintendent wrote.

The district reiterated to Fox News Digital that Halloween was not canceled but was banned from school hours.

"We will not have any Halloween-themed events at any SOMSD schools during school hours ," the statement said. "No costumes will be worn during school hours at our SOMSD schools."

It added, "Schools can partner with PTAs, HSAs, or other outside organizations to do themed events after school hours."

Murphy's office said the governor had no further statement on the matter.

