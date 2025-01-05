New Jersey ends basic reading and writing skills test requirement for teachers

Teachers in New Jersey will no longer be required to pass a basic reading, writing and mathematics test to be eligible for public schools, according to a new law.

Act 1669, which was signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, D., in June, went into effect on Wednesday at the start of the new year. The law aims to tackle teacher storages in the state by removing what the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA), a teachers’ union, called a "barrier" to certification in 2023.

The law states, "[T]he State Board of Education shall not require a candidate seeking a certificate of eligibility, a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing, a provisional certificate, or a standard instructional certificate to complete a Commissioner of Education-approved test of basic reading, writing, and mathematics skills including, but not limited to, the Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test, in order to obtain a certificate of eligibility, a certificate of eligibility with advanced standing, a provisional certificate, or a standard instructional certificate."

The Praxis Core Academic Skills for Educators test is used by over 40 states and territories in the country and includes questions on English and mathematics as well as basic questions on specific subjects.

"We need more teachers. This is the best way to get them," Democratic state Sen. Jim Beach argued when the bill was passed.

Teachers may still be required to pass specialized tests regarding their fields. They will also require a minimum GPA and credits regarding their field as well as a bachelor’s degree.

Fox News Digital reached out to the New Jersey Education Association for comment.

Over the past few years, multiple states have lowered standards for teacher certification to combat a nationwide shortage. In 2022, California enacted an emergency executive order to throw out the required traditional credentials for teachers to help recruit parents as substitutes.

Arizona enacted a similar order that year that allowed educators to begin teaching before graduating from college.

