New Jersey Democrat breaks ranks to support Republican Jack Ciattarelli for governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey Democratic councilman is breaking with his party to throw his support behind Republican Jack Ciattarelli in the heated race for governor.

Councilman Jeff Lewis, of Branchville, said his party’s nominee is "not cut out for the job."

"She hasn’t done anything to enthuse me," Lewis said Wednesday on "America Reports."

"All she keeps running with her commercials is the fact she’s a helicopter pilot and a mom of four, and she thinks she’s going to be able to lower electrical bills, which I think she’s going to have a very hard time doing."

The endorsement comes as major Democratic figures line up to support their nominee, including former President Barack Obama, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

NJ MAYOR BREAKS WITH DEMS TO BACK CIATTARELLI FOR GOVERNOR, DEMANDS END TO SANCTUARY POLICIES

Ciattarelli is facing Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill in an increasingly close race. He previously ran for governor but lost to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021. Murphy, who is term-limited, has since endorsed Sherrill in the 2025 contest.

Lewis joins a growing number of Democrats across New Jersey who have crossed party lines to endorse Ciattarelli, including several mayors and local leaders. He said voters in New Jersey are fed up with the party in its current state.

"People are kind of tired of the same old… Shoving down things, saying this is the way it must be," he said.

CIATTARELLI UNLOADS ON MIKIE SHERRILL IN NJ TOWN HALL, CITING IMMIGRATION AND NAVAL ACADEMY: ‘NOT A CENTRIST’

Lewis admitted he’s felt this way for a while and has previously voted for President Donald Trump in the general election. He explained that while he’s a Democrat "in name," he’s felt disillusioned with the party’s ideals.

"My mom was a Democrat. When it came time to actually register, you just automatically register as a Democrat," he said.

"But it doesn’t necessarily mean that through the years I always vote to be with the Democratic Party."

NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR'S RACE: DEMOCRAT SHERRILL LEADS REPUBLICAN CIATTERELLI BY SIX POINTS IN 2026 BELLWETHER

He believes that there are more voters like him in the blue state.

Fox News polling conducted between Oct. 10 and 14 found 34% of voters in the state see high taxes as the number-one issue facing New Jersey. Other top concerns were the growing cost of living and housing expenses.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis said he has spoken with Ciattarelli before and believes he’s the right choice to lead the state.

"I believe that he’s definitely a gentleman that will do the right thing for the state," Lewis said.