New interview challenges Biden's account of major episode in American history

New revelations, and now a previously-unseen interview, raising questions over former Vice President Joe Biden's account of his handling of Anita Hill's 1991 sexual harassment allegations against then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas.

Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee during the confirmation hearing of Thomas and the committee heard testimony from Thomas and Hill. Biden has repeatedly claimed that he believed Hill from the very beginning and that he did everything in his power to keep Thomas from being confirmed.

However, Biden's account is challenged in the Fox Nation documentary 'The Confirmation Chronicles Vol. 2: High-tech Lynching' and now Fox Nation is releasing previously-unseen interviews elaborating on these claims.

In 'The Confirmation Chronicles Vol. 2: High-tech Lynching', former Senator Orrin Hatch R-Utah, who sat on the 1991 Judiciary committee with Biden, told Fox Nation that Biden told him during the hearings that he 'didn’t believe [Hill].'"

Longtime Thomas adviser and radio host, Armstrong Williams told Fox Nation that "Biden assured [Thomas], repeatedly on the phone and in person, 'Clarence, you will be confirmed.'"

Now, in new interview material, Williams said "Joe Biden wanted to vote for Thomas – remember. Joe Biden is getting grief right now because [of the way] they say he treated Anita Hill...by and large, the Southern Senators and Biden liked Thomas."

Thomas' nomination was eventually confirmed by a narrow majority of 52 to 48. Biden voted against sending Thomas to the Supreme Court.

“Biden was always confidentially talking to Thomas saying ‘I’m with you. I’m with you.’ That’s something that people don’t know. Biden was very much encouraging him, behind the scenes. Telling him to hang in there...Behind the scenes, no one could have been more gracious than Biden," Williams continued.

Biden's handling of the hearings has long been a point of contention for his critics, who fault Biden for not allowing more witnesses, supportive of Hill, to testify.

In March, Biden lamented his apparent inability to provide a different forum for Hill to air her allegations.

"To this day I regret I couldn't come up with a way to give her the kind of hearing she deserved," Biden said at a New York City event honoring young people who helped combat sexual assault on college campuses. "I wish I could have done something."

According to Williams, Biden pro-actively prevented witnesses from making allegations that Biden deemed unfounded. "Well, there were people that wanted to testify, who had no credibility, that the other side was pushing for -- Biden never allowed them on the docket."

“I have a lot of respect for Biden. I've always found Biden to be fair, compassionate and really could read the tea leaves of where things are going, because he did let [Thomas and me] know 'This is not going well. But I am not going to allow what is garbage and unproven accusations...to make it into this hearing'. I mean – there were his colleagues, who were angry with him about it, but Biden was a stand-up kind of guy. I know conservatives are not going to like it, but as far as I'm concerned Biden was always decent," said Williams.

Williams also acknowledged that his account may not be politically-advantageous to Biden. “I had no issue with Biden during that process. Biden did all he could – this may not help him on-camera – Biden did all he could to be fair to Judge Thomas at the time. He could not have been more gracious and more communicative with the Justice at the time, and he apologized profusely. He felt so bad [about] what was happening to him and these allegations.”

