FLASHBACK: Brett Kavanaugh's wife responds to assault allegations:  'I know Brett, I know his heart'

In an exclusive 2018 Fox News interview, then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and wife Ashley responded to accusations of sexual misconduct that threatened to derail his confirmation.

It was his first public interview since the claims surfaced and the entire sitdown is now available on Fox Nation.

"What I know is the truth, and the truth is I've never sexually assaulted anyone," Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh's wife, Ashley, said the allegations against her husband were "hard to believe."

"I know Brett. I've known him for 17 years," she said. "He's decent, he's kind, he's good. I know his heart. This is not consistent with Brett."

Kavanaugh was responding to accusations from California professor Christine Blasey Ford that he covered her mouth and tried to remove her clothing at a party in the early 1980s when they both were in high school.

Despite the accusations, Ashley reiterated her faith in her husband.

"I know Brett. I know who he is," she said. "I don’t know what happened to [Ford] and I don't even want to go there. I feel badly for her family. I feel badly for her through this process. This process is not right."

The 2018 interview came back into the spotlight this week, after a piece written by Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly of the New York Times alleged that there was corroboration of an incident in which Kavanaugh, as a college student at Yale, exposed himself to a female classmate at a party, based on an excerpt from their forthcoming book, "The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation."

The paper was forced to issue an update that included the significant detail that several friends of the alleged victim said she did not recall the purported sexual assault. The newspaper also stated for the first time that the alleged victim refused to be interviewed, and has made no other comment about the episode.

Discussing her family's reaction to the initial allegations, Ashley Kavanaugh said the hardest part was explaining the truth to her children.

"It’s very difficult to have these conversations with your children, which we’ve had to have,” she said. “But they know Brett and they know the truth and we told them at the very beginning of this process, ‘This will be not fun sometimes. You’re going to hear things. People feel strongly and you need to know that and just remember, you know your dad.’”

After a long and tumultuous confirmation process, including an FBI investigation into the allegations -- which found no evidence corroborating the claims, Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a Senate vote of 50-48.

