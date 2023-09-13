Never-before-heard audio tapes of Jeffrey Dahmer, father bring new insight into infamous killer's crimes

Chilling recordings of conversations between serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer and his father, Lionel, have been made public for the first time. These never-before-heard audio tapes reveal from Dahmer's own words new details about his crimes and his relationship with his father.

FOX Nation's upcoming four-part docuseries, "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes," takes a closer look at Dahmer's string of crimes and explores the killer's life, from his early years to his own demise.

"The Jeffrey Dahmer case has captivated the public for over three decades and now with these exclusive tapes released for the very first time, viewers will hear from Dahmer in his own words and get insight into his relationship with his father," FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said in a press release, Wednesday.

Known as "The Milwaukee Monster," Dahmer was arrested in May 1991 by the Milwaukee Police Department. At the crime scene, officials found several decapitated human heads and numerous dismembered bodies.

Dahmer, a sex offender, committed the rape, murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Many of his later murders involved necrophilia, cannibalism and the preservation of body parts.

"He felt that by eating a part of the body, it would become part of him," one man in the FOX Nation series said.

The serial killer's truly horrific modus operandi was brought to light further during his trial where he was convicted of 15 killings in Wisconsin. According to prosecutors, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge him with the 16th slaying. He also pleaded guilty to the Ohio murder of a hitchhiker in 1978.

The 34-year-old was serving 15 consecutive life terms in 1994 when he was bludgeoned to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver.

In the FOX Nation series, one woman described the recordings of conversations between father and son during Jeffrey's time in prison as "a father looking for answers."

"What was the very first fantasy, I was wondering that you could remember having which you thought to yourself was kind of odd or disturbing?" Lionel asked Jeffrey in one of the tapes.

"I had weird thoughts too, in my childhood," Lionel said. "You're just like me, Jeff."

The nation has been captivated by the gruesome murders for nearly three decades, but now with the inside look at Dahmer and his father's relationship, FOX Nation's docuseries puts a magnifying glass on the making of a murderer.

"To hear Jeffrey Dahmer have a conversation with his father is brand new. This is Jeffrey Dahmer as he actually is," one woman remarked inthe docuseries.

In addition to the newly public audio tapes and Dahmer family home videos, FOX Nation's "My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes" hears from other individuals connected to the Dahmer crimes.

Those interviews include Dahmer's high school friend Mike Kukral, retired Milwaukee Police Department Lieutenants Kenneth Meuler and Michael Dubis, retired FBI profiler Dan Craft, Dahmer's college roommate Michael Prochaska and even survivor Ronald Flowers.

Dahmer's cascade into one of the nation's most infamous serial killers has been the source of research, Hollywood drama and certainly horrific trauma for victims and their families, but now his demise can be heard through his own words by signing up for Fox Nation.

