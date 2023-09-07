Piers Morgan goes face-to-face with some of America's most dangerous killers

An upcoming FOX Nation series highlights some of the most fiercely notorious killers, giving them a chance to plead their innocence.

"The Killer Interview" is an eight-part series streaming soon on FOX Nation, during which host Piers Morgan will interview convicted murderers.

"I’ve interviewed thousands of people from all walks of life including presidents, prime ministers, pop superstars, business tycoons and movie legends. But for me as a journalist, there is nothing more compelling than sitting face-to-face with some of the most dangerous killers in the world to hold them directly to account for their crimes," Morgan said in a press release.

"This series is a fascinating collection of very varied and explosive interviews that I’m sure will leave viewers debating with family and friends as to the subject’s guilt or otherwise and give a gripping insight into the murderers’ mindset and motivation for doing what they did."

As part of the FOX Justice shows on Fox Nation, the killer series hears directly from eight convicts. In their head-to-head interview with Morgan, many of the criminals insist they were wrongly convicted.



FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said, "We’re excited to debut a series of this magnitude as part of our FOX Justice vertical this month and know viewers will be engaged by it as well."



One of the convicts interviewed is Karl Karlsen who was convicted of murdering his wife and son for insurance payouts. In 2013, Karlsen pleaded guilty in New York to murdering his 23-year-old son, Levi, for $700,000 in insurance.

Levi Karlsen died in 2008 in upstate New York. He was crushed under a truck that fell off a jack, according to reports. Prosecutors said Karl Karlsen staged the scene to look like an accident.

Years later, Karlsen was convicted in California for killing his wife, Christina, years earlier -- and for the same reason.

Despite being convicted, Karlsen, however, believes he is the victim of tragic misfortune.

Karlsen is only one of several criminals who will be interviewed by Piers Morgan for the FOX Nation series, set to start streaming on Tuesday, September 12.

Piers Morgan also speaks with former nurse Kimberly Clark Saenz in her first ever interview since her conviction.

Saenz was found guilty of capital murder in 2012 for injecting bleach into the kidney dialysis tubing of her patients, which killed five people and injured five others.

Other interviews include Robert Spahalski, Matt Baker, Christopher Porco, Rod Covlin, Daniel Pelosi, and Levi King.

Through the first-hand accounts on "The Killer Interview," Piers Morgan reexamines some of the most gruesome murders, bringing new insight and new revelations to supposedly solved cases.