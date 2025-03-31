Netflix’s "Adolescence" co-creator denies show ‘race-swapped’ murder suspect

One of the creators of the popular Netflix crime drama "Adolescence" denied accusations his show "race-swapped" a character accused of murder in order to promote "anti-White propaganda."

"Nothing's further from the truth," "Adolescence" co-creator Jack Thorne said on the March 25 episode of "The News Agents" podcast, referring to his new show with Stephen Graham.

The limited streaming series, which premiered March 13, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in the UK accused of fatally stabbing his female classmate and how his social media interactions may have played a role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show came under fire after right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong claimed the show was based on "real life cases such as the Southport murderer."

"So guess what. They race swapped the actual killer from a Black man/migrant to a White boy and the story has it so he was radicalized online by the red pill movement. Just the absolute state of anti-White propaganda," Cheong posted on X earlier this month.

Cheong's post went viral after Elon Musk responded, "Wow," the report said.

However, Thorne denied the series was based on true events, saying that "not one single part" was based on a real-life murder.

He also shot down criticism that the show was falsely portraying knife crime in the UK as being driven by White suspects.

"It is absurd to say that knife crime is only committed by Black boys… It’s not true," he said.

Thorne argued that the show wasn't about race, but was actually about how "masculine" content online can radicalize young boys.

"We're not making a point about race with this. We're making a point about masculinity. We're trying to get inside a problem… this is about boys," Thorne said.

The popular show, which amassed 66.3 million views in its first two weeks, will now also be shown in high schools in the UK, due to a new initiative backed by the UK government.

Parents and teachers will also be given guides to help them navigate conversations raised about the show's themes of "knife crime, toxic masculinity and the danger of online content on children," Variety reported Monday.