Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Media

Netflix’s "Adolescence" co-creator denies show ‘race-swapped’ murder suspect

'There is no part of this that is based on a true story,' said Jack Thorne, co-creator of the popular Netflix drama

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
close
What parents should know about kids' phone usage Video

What parents should know about kids' phone usage

Verizon executive Sowmyanarayan Sampath and psychologist Keneisha Sinclair-McBride address growing tech exposure in kids and how parents can help ensure their safety and well-being.

One of the creators of the popular Netflix crime drama "Adolescence" denied accusations his show "race-swapped" a character accused of murder in order to promote "anti-White propaganda."

"Nothing's further from the truth," "Adolescence" co-creator Jack Thorne said on the March 25 episode of "The News Agents" podcast, referring to his new show with Stephen Graham.

The limited streaming series, which premiered March 13, tells the story of a 13-year-old boy in the UK accused of fatally stabbing his female classmate and how his social media interactions may have played a role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show came under fire after right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong claimed the show was based on "real life cases such as the Southport murderer."

SOUTHPORT STABBING SPREE SUSPECT NAMED AFTER ATTACK THAT KILLED 3 CHILDREN

Suspect in the Taylor Swift party at a pre-school stabbing attack is in court

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Southport stabbings suspect Axel Rudakubana, 18, shouting from the dock as he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court, for his sentencing hearing after he pleaded guilty to murdering three young girls in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, in Liverpool, England, Thursday Jan. 23, 2025. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)

"So guess what. They race swapped the actual killer from a Black man/migrant to a White boy and the story has it so he was radicalized online by the red pill movement. Just the absolute state of anti-White propaganda," Cheong posted on X earlier this month.

Cheong's post went viral after Elon Musk responded, "Wow," the report said. 

However, Thorne denied the series was based on true events, saying that "not one single part" was based on a real-life murder.

He also shot down criticism that the show was falsely portraying knife crime in the UK as being driven by White suspects.

"It is absurd to say that knife crime is only committed by Black boys… It’s not true," he said. 

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA’ ACTOR INSISTS ‘AMERICAN MASCULINITY’ IS EXCEPTIONAL, DESPITE BEING UNDER ATTACK

Boys playing games online

The Netflix show reportedly explores the dangers of "toxic masculinity" on young boys online. (iStock)

Thorne argued that the show wasn't about race, but was actually about how "masculine" content online can radicalize young boys.

"We're not making a point about race with this. We're making a point about masculinity. We're trying to get inside a problem… this is about boys," Thorne said.

The popular show, which amassed 66.3 million views in its first two weeks, will now also be shown in high schools in the UK, due to a new initiative backed by the UK government.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parents and teachers will also be given guides to help them navigate conversations raised about the show's themes of "knife crime, toxic masculinity and the danger of online content on children," Variety reported Monday.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.