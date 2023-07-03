Expand / Collapse search
Netflix quietly cancels 'anti-racist' video project started after George Floyd, report says

Netflix scrapped an 'Anti-Racist Baby' series for preschoolers in May of 2022

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Netflix quietly canned a video project that had been in the works for years addressing racist depictions in film and television, a new report claims.

In early 2021, the streaming giant approved a series of explainer videos to "run alongside movies or television shows featuring racist or stereotypical caricatures." The videos would highlight "the use of blackface and 'yellowface' in Hollywood, as well as the depiction of native Americans in classic films and westerns," Semafor reported.

The company's racially-focused video series began in the months after riots and protests erupted around the country following the death of George Floyd.

Netflix

Netflix canned a video project on racist depictions in film earlier this year, a new report says. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

CHRIS ROCK'S NEW COMEDY SPECIAL OUTRAGES LIBERALS ON TWITTER: ‘SHOCKING,’ ‘TURNED MY WHOLE TV OFF’

Netflix contracted out the project to Vox Media for their docuseries "Explained," which premiered on the streaming platform in May 2018 and had its third season in July 2021.

Two sources who worked on the project told Semafor that more than two dozen Vox employees and contractors had worked on the videos before the project was quietly shelved earlier this year.

The decision came as major companies like Anheuser-Busch and Target have faced backlash from conservative consumers over woke marketing and products.

George Floyd mural

Netflix shelved a project on racism in the works since early 2021, Semafor reported. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

CONTROVERSY OVER HISTORICAL ACCURACY OF NETFLIX SERIES CASTING DISMISSED AS ‘FEAR OF A BLACK CLEOPATRA’

Netflix has not yet responded to Fox News Digital's request for comment. Semafor reported the company did not give a reason for canceling the racism project to the people who worked on it.

During the height of the Black Lives Matter protests and riots in June 2020, Netflix launched a Black Lives Matter collection of films, TV shows and documentaries, Fox News Digital previously reported

However, Netflix pulled planned programming from its platform focused on social justice last year, as the company faced historic losses in subscribers.

A series for preschoolers called "Anti-Racist Baby," based off the Ibram X. Kendi book series was scrapped, as well as a documentary by Kendi and other projects focused on racism.

The company said the decisions were "primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance," in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Hanna Penreck contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.