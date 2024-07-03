Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Netflix

Netflix co-founder joins calls for Biden to step down 'to beat Trump'

Former CEO Reed Hastings is a prominent Democratic donor

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Democratic governors pledge support for Biden: Hes in it to win it Video

Democratic governors pledge support for Biden: Hes in it to win it

Democratic governors speak after meeting with President Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings allegedly became the latest notable figure to call on Biden to step down ahead of the election.

In an email obtained by the New York Times, Hastings, a notable Democratic donor, reportedly said that Biden needs to step down as the presidential nominee to find someone who can defeat former President Donald Trump.

"Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous," Hastings wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hastings for a comment.

Netflix executive Reed Hastings.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings reportedly sent an email calling for Biden to be replaced. (Getty Images)

MEDIA FIGURES WHO URGED BIDEN TO DROP OUT STAY QUIET ON PRESIDENT'S ABILITY TO SERVE OUT CURRENT TERM

Hastings, along with his wife Patty Quillin, have been notable donors to the Democratic Party, particularly in California. In 2021, Hastings donated approximately $3 million to a committee created to stop a recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

In 2022, Quillin was one of many people who donated to a left-wing group hoping to stop liberal San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from being recalled himself.

Several media outlets and even some Democratic figures have called on Biden to be replaced in the presidential election following a rough performance in his first debate against Trump. One of them included the New York Times editorial board, who called Biden a "reckless gamble."

Joe Biden and Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings

Hastings insisted that Biden needs to step down to beat Trump. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images |  Photo by Ore Huiying/Getty Images for Netflix)

"Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election," it wrote.

BIDEN DEBATE DEBACLE: 10 EYE-OPENING MEDIA RESPONSES, FROM MSNBC PANIC TO 'THE VIEW' CALLING FOR REPLACEMENT

The article continued, "There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Mr. Trump’s deficiencies and those of Mr. Biden. It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes," the editorial board continued.

Joe Biden

The New York Times was one of multiple media outlets to call for Biden to step down. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.