Netflix co-founder joins calls for Biden to step down 'to beat Trump'

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings allegedly became the latest notable figure to call on Biden to step down ahead of the election.

In an email obtained by the New York Times, Hastings, a notable Democratic donor, reportedly said that Biden needs to step down as the presidential nominee to find someone who can defeat former President Donald Trump.

"Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous," Hastings wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hastings for a comment.

Hastings, along with his wife Patty Quillin, have been notable donors to the Democratic Party, particularly in California. In 2021, Hastings donated approximately $3 million to a committee created to stop a recall effort against Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif.

In 2022, Quillin was one of many people who donated to a left-wing group hoping to stop liberal San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from being recalled himself.

Several media outlets and even some Democratic figures have called on Biden to be replaced in the presidential election following a rough performance in his first debate against Trump. One of them included the New York Times editorial board, who called Biden a "reckless gamble."

"Mr. Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for re-election," it wrote.

The article continued, "There is no reason for the party to risk the stability and security of the country by forcing voters to choose between Mr. Trump’s deficiencies and those of Mr. Biden. It’s too big a bet to simply hope Americans will overlook or discount Mr. Biden’s age and infirmity that they see with their own eyes," the editorial board continued.

