Dr. Nesheiwat rips ‘The View’ hosts over ‘ridiculous’ commentary on Queen Elizabeth's COVID diagnosis

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat tore into "The View" Wednesday after the show's co-hosts discussed whether Boris Johnson should remove COVID-19 mandates in light of the news that Queen Elizabeth II contracted the virus.

QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS MILD COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, CANCELS ONLINE ENGAGEMENTS

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT: It’s ridiculous. Really. You know you have to take into consideration the words that could potentially be causing and instilling fear in others. Look I think what Boris Johnson has done is perfectly correct. That’s what the United States should be doing. [Queen Elizabeth] likely picked up omicron from her son because it’s extremely contagious. She did what she had to do, she’s triple vaccinated, and her symptoms are mild. You see that the level of positive cases in the community is extremely low and almost gone. We have to scale back our mitigation efforts. We can’t live with masks and mandates forever.

