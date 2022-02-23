Expand / Collapse search
Dr. Nesheiwat rips 'The View' hosts over 'ridiculous' commentary on Queen Elizabeth's COVID diagnosis

'We can't live with masks and mandates forever,' says Dr. Nesheiwat

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Dr. Nesheiwat slams ‘The View’ over ‘ridiculous’ commentary on Queen Elizabeth contracting COVID Video

Dr. Nesheiwat slams ‘The View’ over ‘ridiculous’ commentary on Queen Elizabeth contracting COVID

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat says it is time to scale back COVID mandates and practice appropriate mitigation techniques.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat tore into "The View" Wednesday after the show's co-hosts discussed whether Boris Johnson should remove COVID-19 mandates in light of the news that Queen Elizabeth II contracted the virus.  

QUEEN ELIZABETH HAS MILD COVID-19 SYMPTOMS, CANCELS ONLINE ENGAGEMENTS

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT: It’s ridiculous. Really. You know you have to take into consideration the words that could potentially be causing and instilling fear in others. Look I think what Boris Johnson has done is perfectly correct. That’s what the United States should be doing. [Queen Elizabeth] likely picked up omicron from her son because it’s extremely contagious. She did what she had to do, she’s triple vaccinated, and her symptoms are mild. You see that the level of positive cases in the community is extremely low and almost gone. We have to scale back our mitigation efforts. We can’t live with masks and mandates forever. 

Nikolas Lanum is a production assistant for Fox News Digital.