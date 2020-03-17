Dr. Janette Nesheiwat is a family and emergency medical professional and a FOX News contributor. A board certified medical doctor, Dr. Nesheiwat currently serves as a Medical Director at CityMD, a network of urgent care centers in New York and New Jersey that is disrupting the healthcare industry by providing immediate access to care. Previously, she served as a physician at Washington Regional Medical Center and at Northwest Medical Hospital.Read More

As a medical news correspondent, Dr. Nesheiwat hosted an educational medical television show entitled Family Health Today as well as Health Minute with Dr. Janette on KNWA-TV, an NBC affiliate in Northwest Arkansas. She has provided commentary for various national media outlets including ABC’s Good Morning America.

Throughout her career in medicine, Dr. Nesheiwat has led various medical relief missions around the globe with the American Red Cross, including in the aftermath of Haiti’s catastrophic earthquake in 2010. A graduate of The University of South Florida, she completed her medical residency at University of Arkansas Medical Center in Fayetteville and completed ER rotations with Johns Hopkins University.