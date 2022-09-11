Former Democratic senator slams Chief Justice Roberts, says he's 'out of touch' after Dobbs decision

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic senator and NBC News analyst Claire McCaskill slammed Chief Justice John Roberts on Sunday and said he was "so out of touch" following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision.

"He’s so so out of touch. I mean really, this interview shows why the numbers for the Supreme Court are so bad. For him to say something like that, he just doesn’t get it. You don’t take away a right that’s been around for 50 years and you don't have a party go to extremes of trying to make sure rape victims have to have forced birth. You don’t do that and not have it splash back on the Supreme Court. They all said they respected precedent when they were confirmed. I heard them, America heard them. Clearly they didn't and you can feel me getting angry at John Roberts right now because he knows better when he says that stuff," McCaskill said.

Justice Roberts defended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court on Friday during the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Spring, Colorado.

Republican strategist Matt Gorman said Roberts has always wanted to depoliticize the court.

"Is the court more politicized or are we? If we had upheld Roe, if the court had upheld Roe, you wouldn’t be hearing that. I think activism really is lying in the eye of the beholder right now. We’re in a situation where if you don’t like it, it’s really not about the decision, it’s about the legitimacy," he said.

NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd asked the panelists if "court" was a better issue than abortion.

Yamiche Alcindor said that voters were talking about court and abortion and added Republican women were particularly concerned.

Roberts didn't expressly mention the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, but called out those who have questioned the court's legitimacy following the decision.

"If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle," Roberts said on Friday. "You don’t want the political branches telling you what the law is, and you don’t want public opinion to be the guide about what the appropriate decision is."

McCaskill also praised Vice President Kamala Harris, who joined Todd for an interview, and said that she has had a "rough road to go" since she was elected.

"It’s a hard, hard job, the vice presidency," she said. "It’s even harder, I think, if you are a woman in that job who is seen as an opponent by a lot of the insiders in Washington for the presidency. And so there’s a lot of chattering behind the scenes of trying to diss Kamala Harris. I think this interview shows that maybe all the dissing of Kamala Harris is way premature. I think she did a good job and stood strong."