Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

'NBC Nightly News' shows Ma'Khia Bryant's knife, airs stabbing reference in 911 call following backlash

Peacock Network slammed for omitting key details in Wednesday report

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Joe Concha slams NBC News for leaving out key parts of Ohio police shootingVideo

Joe Concha slams NBC News for leaving out key parts of Ohio police shooting

Fox News contributor Joe Concha on the left claiming 'systemic racism' behind the Columbus, Ohio shooting.

"NBC Nightly News" appeared to listen Thursday to the intense backlash it received for omitting key details of the events that led to the fatal police-involved shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro called out NBC News for editing out a portion of a frantic 911 call in which a woman is heard saying: "It's these grown girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us."

Fondacaro also drew attention to the portion of the police bodycam footage shown by NBC, which he noted did not "show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots."

However, during Thursday's broadcast, the Peacock Network did include both elements, playing a lengthier audio clip of the 911 call that included the "stab" reference and a zoomed-in still image of the knife in Bryant's hand as she was shot. 

'NBC NIGHTLY NEWS' UNDER FIRE FOR EDITING OUT KEY PART OF 911 CALL BEFORE MA'KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING

As Fondacaro noted, NBC News did not acknowledge the omissions in Wednesday's report that drew fierce criticism. 

While the Wednesday report was slammed on social media, it did not hide the fact that Bryant had a knife.

'THE VIEW' PUSHES BACK AGAINST CNN'S DON LEMON OVER MA'KHIA BRYANT SHOOTING: HE'S 'WRONG ABOUT THIS'

"A police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio saying she was threatening others with a knife," NBC anchor Lester Holt began. 

Throughout the report, a graphic at the bottom of the screen read, "POLICE FATALLY SHOOT 16-YEAR-OLD BLACK GIRL HOLDING KNIFE" and a still image from the bodycam footage showed a knife on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

However, as Fondacaro pointed out, ABC's "World News Tonight" and the "CBS Evening News" both aired the portion of the 911 call that included the stabbing reference and both zoomed in on the bodycam footage, showing clearly that Bryant was holding a knife during the altercation. That comparison fueled the viral backlash against NBC.  

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.