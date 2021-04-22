'NBC Nightly News' shows Ma'Khia Bryant's knife, airs stabbing reference in 911 call following backlash

"NBC Nightly News" appeared to listen Thursday to the intense backlash it received for omitting key details of the events that led to the fatal police-involved shooting of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

On Wednesday, Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro called out NBC News for editing out a portion of a frantic 911 call in which a woman is heard saying: "It's these grown girls over here trying to fight us, trying to stab us."

Fondacaro also drew attention to the portion of the police bodycam footage shown by NBC, which he noted did not "show viewers the knife in the attacker's hand just before the shots."

However, during Thursday's broadcast, the Peacock Network did include both elements, playing a lengthier audio clip of the 911 call that included the "stab" reference and a zoomed-in still image of the knife in Bryant's hand as she was shot.

As Fondacaro noted, NBC News did not acknowledge the omissions in Wednesday's report that drew fierce criticism.

While the Wednesday report was slammed on social media, it did not hide the fact that Bryant had a knife.

"A police officer shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl in Columbus, Ohio saying she was threatening others with a knife," NBC anchor Lester Holt began.

Throughout the report, a graphic at the bottom of the screen read, "POLICE FATALLY SHOOT 16-YEAR-OLD BLACK GIRL HOLDING KNIFE" and a still image from the bodycam footage showed a knife on the ground.

However, as Fondacaro pointed out, ABC's "World News Tonight" and the "CBS Evening News" both aired the portion of the 911 call that included the stabbing reference and both zoomed in on the bodycam footage, showing clearly that Bryant was holding a knife during the altercation. That comparison fueled the viral backlash against NBC.