NBC News presses Kamala Harris on whether 'sexism' to blame for gap with male voters

NBC News senior Washington correspondent Hallie Jackson pressed Vice President Kamala Harris to suggest "sexism" is a factor in the presidential race, but the Democratic nominee downplayed the notion on Tuesday.

Jackson asked Harris if she believes America is ready for a female president during their interview at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll this week found former President Trump leading among men 53% to 37%, while it was nearly reversed with women supporting Harris 53% to 36%.

"Do you think the country is ready now for a woman and a woman of color to be president?" Jackson asked, referencing when Harris felt in 2019 that the "elephant in the room" was whether the country was ready for such a person in the White House.

Harris said America is "absolutely" ready.

"And I am seeing that in terms of every walk of life of our country. You know, I think part of what is important in this election is really not only turning the page, but closing the page and the chapter on an era that suggests that Americans are divided," Harris said.

Jackson then said, "You’ve been reluctant to lean into, to talk about the historic nature of your candidacy on the campaign trail. Why is that?"

Harris laughed as she noted she was "clearly a woman."

"I don’t need to point that out to anyone," Harris said.

"That is why I spend the majority of my time listening and then addressing the concerns, the challenges, the dreams, the ambitions, and aspirations of the American people," she added. "They deserve to have a president who’s focused on them, as opposed to a Donald Trump who’s constantly focused on himself."

Jackson leaned into asking about the gender gap between Harris and Trump.

"Fewer men support you right now than they did President Biden. Some of your allies have suggested there’s sexism at play. I wonder, do you think there is sexism at play here?" Jackson asked.

"The experience that I am having is one in which it is clear that regardless of someone’s gender, they want to know that their president has a plan to lower costs, that their president has a plan to secure America in the context of our position around the world," Harris said.

Jackson shot back, "So, is that a no?" She then asked, "Do you not see sexism as a factor in this race at all?"

"I don’t think of it that way. My challenge is the challenge of making sure I can talk with and listen to as many voters as possible and earn their vote," Harris said. "I will never assume that anyone in our country should elect a leader based on their gender or their race."