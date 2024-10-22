Harris campaign plagued by surrogates' gaffes: 'Colossally inept campaign'

While Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz have drawn backlash over awkward moments during the presidential race, their surrogates have not escaped criticism for their own gaffes.

In addition to Walz saying he is "friends with school shooters" and Harris calling North Korea "an alliance," their campaign surrogates have mispronounced the vice president's name, called Tim Walz "Tom," told males they are misogynists, attempted to imitate former President Trump, accidentally supported his policies and more.

"Not sure we’ve ever seen such a colossally inept campaign like the one run by Kamala Harris," Fox Business "Evening Edit" anchor Elizabeth MacDonald said last week.

Former President Clinton, for example, committed many of those gaffes.

During the Democratic National Convention, he was blasted for mispronouncing Harris' name, referring to her as "Camel-la." Last week, Clinton continued his gaffes when he confused a crowd of North Carolinians with a very dry imitation of Donald Trump, suggesting at the same time the former president might send him to a "supermax" prison for life. The former Democratic president struck again that same week with yet another gaffe when he suggested college nursing student Laken Riley would still be alive if the Biden-Harris administration secured the border properly.

"You had a case in Georgia not very long ago, didn't you? They made an ad about it, a young woman who had been killed by an immigrant," Clinton said from Georgia. "Yeah, well, if they'd all been properly vetted that probably wouldn't have happened."

Critics roundly mocked the former Democratic president and chimed in following the comments about Riley, pointing out that Clinton was "right."

Meanwhile, former President Obama received some backlash of his own after his latest gaffe earlier this month at a campaign event in Pittsburgh. Speaking to a group of Black men, Obama insisted to them that men "just aren't feeling the idea of having a woman as president."

"Barack Obama — we're not sexist or misogynist. We're disappointed and sick of the bullsh---," responded former professional basketball player and U.S. Senate candidate in Minnesota Royce White." DO NOT vote for me because I'm Black. Vote for me because you have enough self-respect to think."

Another Harris campaign surrogate, Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, has not escaped criticism either. During the Democratic National Convention, Evers awkwardly stammered through his state's roll call vote after declaring he was "jazzed as hell" that all but a single delegate in his state voted for Harris. More recently, Evers referred to Harris' vice presidential running mate Tim Walz as "Tom" during a Labor Day stump speech for Harris.

This week, Maria Shriver, the former first lady of California, was also lumped into the cadre of gaffe-prone Harris camp supporters. The moment came when she was moderating a town hall event in Michigan with Harris and former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney. Shriver told the audience at the event that only "predetermined" questions would be allowed to be asked.

"Are we going to be able to ask a question?" asked a woman in the audience.

"You’re not, unfortunately," Shriver replied. "We have some predetermined questions, and, hopefully, I’ll be able to ask some of the questions that might be in your head. I hope so."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris campaign but did not receive a response by press time.