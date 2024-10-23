Harris campaign faces warning signs with young voters in Arizona: Report

Some young voters in Arizona are signaling that they may not support Vice President Kamala Harris in November, according to a recent report.

"They’ve been disenfranchised with the political system. They’re not into candidates," Keep Arizona Blue executive director Jacob Marson told Politico. "They’ve been told things, and they don’t see a difference in their lives."

A Fox News survey of Arizona voters finds Harris trails Trump by 3 percentage points among likely voters in a two-way match-up (48%-51%), in a 3-point shift that is mainly due to movement among young voters, women and Hispanics.

"The question becomes, ‘What are Kamala and Democrats doing? Because we haven’t really seen a shift.’ And so the conversations at the door often are a little bit longer because there’s a lot more voter education that has to happen," executive director of Living United for Change in Arizona, Alejandra Gomez, told Politico.

"And then because of the dysfunction and polarization, there’s also just a lot more, in Spanish it’s like, resignación — resignation. We’re resigned, like, well this is what it is, so we have to really walk people back from that," he added.

"I don’t know if I would say [Trump] was my first choice, but I also don’t think that Kamala is very good. Just some of the things that she says, they make me so anxious," an Arizona State University student, Shay Gardner, said to Politico. "There are things Trump says that make me anxious, too. Ultimately, it’s just trying to decide, who do I think will do the least damage over the next four years — and then hopefully things might get better."

"We have never seen youth enthusiasm anywhere near this for the Republican candidate," Turning Point Action spokesperson Andrew Kolvet told Politico. "It’s cool to be conservative if you’re young. Like, if you love America, and you’re proud to be American, and you want to be proud to be an American, it’s cool. It’s cool now."

"We still might not have the majority [of the youth vote]. But our job is to lose by less, it’s to close the margin there, so that there’s less ground to make up with the other demos," Kolvet said.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Dana Blanton contributed to this report.