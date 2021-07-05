NBC News historian fawns over Biden's 'half-century' of political experience: He's made 'very few mistakes'

NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss made clear his admiration for President Biden as he praised the latter's Independence Day address at the White House and declared that we were "lucky" to have him as president.

Reacting to the speech during Friday's broadcast of "Morning Joe," Beschloss fawned over Biden's "half-century" of political experience and claimed that he's made "very few mistakes" since taking office in January.

"Well, I think we have been very lucky to have a pro with a half-century experience in national politics because there have been very few mistakes over the last six months," Beschloss said when host Joe Scarborough asked for his thoughts on Biden's speech, as well as how he felt about the first six months of his presidency.

Beschloss praised Biden for not being overly optimistic in his speech when it came to the economy and the pandemic, claiming that a "less seasoned" politician would possibly say that everything was great and that everyone could relax. He then cited potential hardships for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections as reason to downplay that status of the country.

"The tough thing for a leader is to do both of those things, because he knows if there is a downturn in the economy, and that can always happen, terrible inflation might happen, you might have a variant that makes this vista look a little less bright than it does on the fifth of July 2021," Beschloss said.

"Then next year he's got to run a midterm election, which every Republican commercial will put those words up saying he was too optimistic, he let down our guard, almost like George W. Bush with ‘mission accomplished,'" he added, referencing former President George W. Bush's claim of victory in Iraq following the completion of the 2003 invasion, which he was criticized for doing prematurely when the U.S. became involved in a protracted conflict with insurgent forces that lasted for years.

Beschloss did not mention what mistakes he felt Biden had made since taking office and was not challenged by others on the show after making the claim.