NBC News’ Chuck Todd slammed for asking Bolton if Trump 'is afraid to make Putin mad' because he wants his help: 'This is not journalism'

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel slammed NBC News’ Chuck Todd and called him a Democratic activist after the “Meet the Press” host asked if President Trump is “afraid” to upset Vladimir Putin because of Russia's election interference in 2016.

"Do you think that the president is afraid to make Putin mad, because maybe Putin did help him win the election? And he doesn't want to make him mad for 2020?" Todd asked former national security adviser John Bolton on Sunday.

'MEET THE PRESS' APOLOGY FOR CHUCK TODD BLUNDER BURIED IN TWEET REPLY, CRITIC SAYS

“Honestly, I don’t think there is evidence for that,” Bolton responded.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller ended his yearslong Russia investigation into whether or not Trump's campaign colluded with Russian officials during the 2016 election without finding any evidence last year. Many of Todd’s colleagues, such as Rachel Maddow, had spent years pushing the theory.

MSNBC'S CHUCK TODD FACES BACKLASH FOR CONFUSING TONI MORRISON WITH MAYA ANGELOU

Todd was slammed on social media for implying Putin helped Trump, and wants him to do it again in November.

“Completely disgraceful from NBC's Chuck Todd,” GOP rapid response director Steve Guest wrote .

“This is not journalism, this is Democrat Party activism,” McDaniel captioned a clip of the question.

Sunday's question wasn't the first time that Todd has been accused of anti-Republican bias. Earlier this year, he offered an on-air apology after he faced criticism for what was described as a deceptively edited clip of Attorney General William Barr about his defense of the Justice Department's push to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Last year, Todd also came under fire for saying Republicans have “an incentive structure to utter the misinformation” related to Russia in a newsmaking Rolling Stone interview that upset critics on both sides of the aisle.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.