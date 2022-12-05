NBC blasted over mystery surrounding Miguel Almaguer’s continued absence over scrubbed Paul Pelosi report

NBC News correspondent Miguel Almaguer, whose bombshell report about the moments leading up to the October attack on Paul Pelosi was retracted without explanation, has been absent from the network for over a month in a situation blasted as "outrageous" because of the lack of transparency.

Almaguer, who has spent his time away from the spotlight on a European vacation, indicated on his personal Instagram account that he was in France last week, and Spain the week before that. Aside from scarce photos standing in front of popular tourist destinations, Almaguer’s fans and media watchdogs alike have no idea what’s going on with him since he was vanished by NBC.

He last appeared on NBC News on Nov. 4, four days before critical midterm elections when his report suggested Pelosi might not have been in immediate danger when police arrived at his San Francisco home the night he was assaulted. NBC News retracted the shocking report by that afternoon as it began to go viral, scrubbing it from the internet in the process – and Almaguer has not appeared on NBC or MSNBC since.

The jet-setting Almaguer is supposedly suspended pending an investigation, but NBC executives won’t admit it on the record. The network has refused to explain his status, what was wrong with his report in the first place and whether he will appear on NBC News again.

A former senior NBC News executive who worked with Almaguer blasted the network, pointing to NBC’s local affiliate in San Francisco reporting many of the same details that the national outlet mysteriously retracted.

"It’s outrageous that NBC News hasn’t reported the results of its investigation. It owes its viewers an explanation for how the report came about and why its owned station hasn’t also retracted its report," the former NBC News executive told Fox News Digital.

"NBC News should come clean, and get its house in order regarding the embarrassing spectacle of its owned station contradicting its national news outlet and refusing to explain itself," the source continued. "Was Miguel Almaguer reprimanded or terminated? Were there consequences for NBC News executives? Is NBC News still at odds with its San Francisco station over the accuracy of the report?"

Almaguer has not responded to multiple requests for comment. His agent has declined to speak about the matter. NBC News has not replied to a series of questions.

An NBC insider told Fox News Digital that leadership at the news division was "pissed off" at the story making it to air. They also guessed, even a month later, there could still be significant repercussions for anyone involved.

"They were absolutely dumbfounded how this could have happened," the insider said. "I really do think that at some point someone other than the reporter will be forced to be held accountable for it… because of how angry they were that this happened, and that all the procedural safeguards were somehow blown past."

Paul Pelosi was hospitalized with a skull fracture after suspected assailant David DePape allegedly struck him in the head with a hammer on Oct. 28. Almaguer reported the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., opened the door himself but didn’t attempt to escape or declare an emergency before walking away from cops and back toward his eventual attacker.

Almaguer’s since-retracted report seemed to coincide with theories that key details are being withheld from the public. NBC News has refused to explain what was wrong about Almaguer’s report aside from a note that it didn’t meet company standards.

An NBC News insider previously told Fox News Digital that the word inside Rockefeller Center is that Almaguer's source was "biased," while others feel the report was halted because it didn’t align with the mainstream narrative.

Some believe Almaguer offering periodic updates that he appears happy on his European vacation to 11,800 Instagram followers is calculated, as he appears to be sneezing at any suspension or punishment. If he’s not going to return to NBC, posting joyful photos from the Eiffel Tower could be a subtle way to indicate he’ll be just fine.

While Almaguer remains out of the public eye, Pelosi made his first appearance since the attack on Sunday when the Pelosis attended the annual Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C., alongside President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.

DePape, 42, pleaded not guilty to federal charges in his alleged assault. He faces charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer, as well as other state-level charges.

The federal charges carry sentences of up to 30 and 20 years respectively, while the state charges could amount to a life sentence.

