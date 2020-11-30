National Review rips Trump's post-election 'disgraceful endgame'

National Review took aim at President Trump in a scathing editorial over his ongoing efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In the piece titled "Trump's disgraceful endgame," the editors of the conservative magazine tore into the president's "disgraceful conduct" since the November 3 election and how he "can’t stand to admit that he lost."

"There are legitimate issues to consider after the 2020 vote about the security of mail-in ballots and the process of counting votes... but make no mistake: The chief driver of the post-election contention of the past several weeks is the petulant refusal of one man to accept the verdict of the American people," the editors wrote. "The Trump team (and much of the GOP) is working backwards, desperately trying to find something, anything to support the president’s aggrieved feelings, rather than objectively considering the evidence and reacting as warranted."

The editorial knocked the president's various "already-debunked claims and crackpot conspiracy theories about Dominion voting systems" he has repeated on Twitter, including one where he appeared to make an error comparing of the number of mail-in ballots that were sent out in Pennsylvania and to the total ballots tallied.

"Flawed and dishonest assertions like this pollute the public discourse and mislead good people who make the mistake of believing things said by the president of the United States," the editors wrote.

While the magazine acknowledged that Trump has the "legal right to file suits" in court, but he "shouldn’t pursue meritless litigation in Hail Mary attempts to get millions of votes tossed out."

"This is exactly what he’s been doing, it’s why reputable GOP lawyers have increasingly steered clear, and it’s why Trump has suffered defeat after defeat in court," the piece continued. "The idea, as the Trump team stalwartly maintains, that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical. Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump’s flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction."

The National Review editors deemed Trump's apparent efforts to get local GOP officials to block the voting certification in the key states he lost to Joe Biden his "most reprehensible tactic," calling it a "profoundly undemocratic move" and crediting the "honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved" that the president's intentions failed.

"Getting defeated in a national election is a blow to the ego of even the most thick-skinned politicians and inevitably engenders personal feelings of bitterness and anger. What America has long expected is that losing candidates swallow those feelings and at least pretend to be gracious. If Trump’s not capable of it, he should at least stop waging war on the outcome," the editors concluded.