National Geographic editor mocked for literally playing 'race card'

The top editor for National Geographic was mocked on Monday when she literally played the race card in an email, calling herself, "white, privileged, with much to learn."

National Geographic editor-in-chief Susan Goldberg had the unusual line beneath her signature, in an message to readers promoting the magazine's "race card" project that encouraged personal "six-word micro-essays about race."

"We invite you to add your thoughts about race and identity to the project. It’s challenging to take a subject such as race and distill it into six words. We all have a lot of "race cards" inside of us, and no doubt they change with time and circumstance. I asked a friend who had participated in the project to share hers: 'Only Black family in the neighborhood' was one of her race cards. 'Suburban soccer mom. Doesn’t fit narrative' was another," she wrote.

BIDEN SAYS, ‘I DON’T THINK THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE RACIST,' DESPITE FINDING ‘SYSTEMIC RACISM’

Most Americans have seen it all in the modern era of things such as preferred pronouns being included in email signatures and social media bios, but the "race card" still caught people off guard who quickly mocked it.

"From a mass email the editor of National Geographic sent out. America surely has the most insufferable elite," Dreher wrote to accompany an image of the email.

National Geographic did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the backlash.

Media Research Center founder and president Brent Bozell called it "liberal virtue-signaling at its worst," while Daily Caller editor Geoffrey Ingersoll added, "This isn’t nearly as funny without the headshot of her looking pensively off picture."

One critic wrote, "This is the most cringe thing you’ll see online today and that’s saying a lot."

Many others mocked the note, while others sarcastically offered suggestions for the National Geographic editor:

President Biden recently told members of the class of 2021 they are graduating at an "inflection point" in history and described systemic racism as one of "the great crises of our time."

In the remarks, tweeted out under his @POTUS address, Biden said that shortly after he graduated, his generation faced a crossroads – with the Vietnam War splitting the nation and fights for civil, women’s, and environmental rights.

"And now you face another inflection point," he said. "As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism and tackle climate change, we’re addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than before.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And because of you, your generation, I've never been more optimistic about the future than I am today," he added.

Biden has emphasized his belief in systemic racism in the past, while also saying that he thinks that most Americans themselves are not racist.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.