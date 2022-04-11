Naomi Wolf: COVID-19 was cover for fascistic tyranny

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Author Naomi Wolf discussed the global implications of the "zero-COVID" lockdowns occurring in Shanghai, China, on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday.

NAOMI WOLF: 2020 was the story. It launched a narrative and the narrative is you can restrain billions of people, lock them in their homes, inject them against their will, mask them against their will, destroy their economies, suppress all their human rights. But if the narrative said COVID, that was the plausible deniability that you weren't actually just a flat-out fascistic tyrant. So that was just a preamble. And so now Shanghai is the next step.

There's nothing now, with this script in place, to prevent this kind of crackdown lockdown from happening again in American cities, and you're right to worry about the midterms. Given the history of totalitarianism, there's no reason to believe that the midterms, which will deliver a resounding defeat to the Biden administration, are going to be allowed to unfold without an emergency. And if that emergency keeps us all at home, all the better.

Washington State launched a regulation for the Board of Health that would allow this kind of quarantine without oversight if you're "exposed to a bloodborne pathogen" and you can't get out without a court order. And New York state … is trying to do the same thing … So they are preparing to do things like this here in the United States, to do them in Western Europe because this is a global script. And if we don't wake up to it now, there's not going to be an alternative.