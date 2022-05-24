Nancy Pelosi 'politicizing her faith' over communion ban is 'terrible leadership': Jonathan Morris

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on a San Francisco archbishop's decision to ban her from receiving Holy Communion over her pro-abortion stance, Tuesday, and questioned the Catholic Church's response to followers who support the death penalty.

Fox News contributor and theologian Jonathan Morris defended the decision on "America's Newsroom," accusing the speaker of "politicizing" her faith as she continues abortion advocacy.

"What Nancy Pelosi is doing is… politicizing her faith by saying, actually, I'm right, and I'm going to go against my faith and say that it's actually with my faith," Morris told co-hosts Dana Perino and Martha MacCallum. "That's, I think, terrible leadership on the part of Nancy Pelosi."

"I would also say that Pope Francis has a responsibility here," he continued. "The bishops are being left in a very hard position. He needs to say if canon law gives responsibility to the bishops to be guardian of the sacraments, well, then they should be encouraged to do that, or else canon law should be changed."

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone barred Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion Friday. Pelosi reportedly took communion in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Pelosi responded to the ban during an MSNBC interview, questioning the church on why it does not ban practicing Catholics who support the death penalty from receiving it.

"He has tried over and over again to do this in a private way, saying, please, just either don't call yourself a practicing Catholic and saying that this is actually good or stop promoting those things," Morris said.

In response, "The View" co-host Whoopi Golderberg slammed the archbishop,, arguing it is not his "job" to make that decision.

Despite her remarks, Morris clarified it is in the job description of an archbishop to "teach" the Catholic faith and be the "guardian of the sacraments."

"The archbishop is saying, Nancy Pelosi, choose what you wish," Morris said. "Do you want to be a practicing Catholic or do you not? And if you want to be a practicing Catholic, stop doing something that goes directly against a major tenant of the faith: protecting life."