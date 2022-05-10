Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Congress
Published

House passes $40 billion Ukrainian aid package

The bill now heads to the Senate where it has bipartisan support

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
House to vote on $40 billion Ukrainian aid package Video

House to vote on $40 billion Ukrainian aid package

House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., discusses the Ukrainian aid package valued at nearly $40 billion and the elements he would like to see inserted and left out of the bill.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House of Representatives has passed a nearly $40 billion bill that will aid Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The bill, which includes military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, cleared the chamber 368 to 57. No Democrats opposed the bill.

The sum comes just over the $33 billion President Biden initially requested from the chamber. The bill now heads to the Senate where it has bipartisan support.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S WORRIED PUTIN 'DOESN'T HAVE A WAY OUT' OF UKRAINE WAR

On Monday, Biden urged the chamber to "immediately" consider his proposed bill as it could provide additional weapons and funds for humanitarian services in Ukraine.

"The plan was substantial in size, because the need is substantial: We must stand by Ukraine as it defends itself from Russian aggression," Biden said Monday. "The need is also urgent: I have nearly exhausted the resources given to me by a bipartisan majority in Congress to support Ukraine’s fighters."

The House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The House of Representatives on December 18, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

The president said the aid "has been critical to Ukraine's success on the battlefield."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In a unique move, Biden said he did not wish the Ukraine aid to be tied up with any other packages, such as coronavirus relief, or any other agenda items that could prevent its passage. 

"We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort," Biden added.

U.S President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022, in Washington, DC.

U.S President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House on February 28, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Biden's funding bill for Ukraine includes over $20 billion in weapons and security assistance for Ukraine, $6 billion for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, and $4 billion for the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing program.

Fox News' Greg Norman and Brooke Singman contributed to this report.