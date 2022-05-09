Baby formula shortage alarms mothers: 'On the verge of a public health crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Parents nationwide are feeling the supply chain pinch as baby formula supply has plummeted 40% since April.

A mother of two and breast cancer survivor, Alana Cottrill, thought she would never have to worry about where she would buy her baby's food after surviving her fight against cancer. She highlighted her concern about the lack of media attention on the issue on "Fox & Friends."

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SENDS TENNESSEE MOM OF 8-MONTH-OLD INTO A ‘PANIC’: ‘I BROKE DOWN’

"After going through cancer, after going through treatment, we had all kinds of anxieties and concerns, however, I never imagined that we wouldn't know if we could feed our baby, or we'd have to stress out about where we would get a food source for our child," Cottrill told co-host Ainsley Earhardt.

"I feel like word really isn't getting out that there is a formula shortage," Cottrill said. "So really, that's my question. Why is there not more attention being brought to this issue?

PEDIATRICIAN'S PLEA TO PARENTS: DO NOT MAKE YOUR OWN BABY FORMULA

Despite the shortages, experts warn against parents making their own baby formula as they struggle to locate specific brands.

"There are parents out there Googling how to make homemade formula and looking at animal milks and goats and all of this stuff, and that's just really unsafe," she continued. "And I feel that we're on the verge of a public health crisis if this isn't fixed."

The mother of an 11-month-old, Christine Nesheiwat, sounded the alarm on "Fox & Friends First," warning the shortages are only getting worse with time.

"It has been a nightmare," Nesheiwat told co-host Todd Piro. "It seems like this is getting worse every day. It's been going on for months now, and I don't know when to expect the change."

"I don't know why this is not our government's top priority, and it's stressful," she continued.

Supply chain problems have exacerbated the baby formula supply shortages, but the situation worsened in recent months when Abbott Laboratories announced a Similac recall.