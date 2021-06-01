Rep. Nancy Mace tells anarchist vandals 'think again' if they think threats will 'intimidate' her

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace's Charleston home was vandalized over the weekend, and the first-term lawmaker told "America Reports" that the intimidation should be condemned and the suspects arrested, but that the action would not intimidate her.

REP. NANCY MACE, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: There has been political violence that has been rampant throughout the country and it is gaming steam. It is a sad day to see this kind of division in America. We should all be safe in our own personal homes regardless of our personal beliefs.

Whoever did this: vandalized my home thinks that I’m going to be intimidated by this action, they can think again. I’m not go stop working for the people who elected me to a job, and that means I have to take tough stances, take tough questions, be out front and do the right thing for this country.

I am a staunch right to work supporter, [and] South Carolina is a right-to-work state – there were anarchist and Antifa symbols that were graffitied on my home and it's wrong and I'm not going to stop until I get all the answers and whoever did this, I hope local law enforcement -- they're working hard, and [the perpetrators] will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

