CRIME
Rep. Nancy Mace tells anarchist vandals 'think again' if they think threats will 'intimidate' her

Expletives and anarchist symbols were spray-painted on Mace's home on Memorial Day weekend.

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace speaks out on 'America Reports'

South Carolina Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace's Charleston home was vandalized over the weekend, and the first-term lawmaker told "America Reports" that the intimidation should be condemned and the suspects arrested, but that the action would not intimidate her.  

REP. NANCY MACE, R-SOUTH CAROLINA: There has been political violence that has been rampant throughout the country and it is gaming steam. It is a sad day to see this kind of division in America. We should all be safe in our own personal homes regardless of our personal beliefs. 

Whoever did this: vandalized my home thinks that I’m going to be intimidated by this action, they can think again. I’m not go stop working for the people who elected me to a job, and that means I have to take tough stances, take tough questions, be out front and do the right thing for this country. 

I am a staunch right to work supporter, [and] South Carolina is a right-to-work state – there were anarchist and Antifa symbols that were graffitied on my home and it's wrong and I'm not going to stop until I get all the answers and whoever did this, I hope local law enforcement -- they're working hard, and [the perpetrators] will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

