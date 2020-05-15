Nancy Grace: How friends of murdered coed traced her disappearance to killer's apartment

Former prosecutor and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace re-examined the senseless murder of a New York college student, whose own friends were the ones to track down her killer.

In March 2018, Haley Anderson was a nursing student at Binghamton University. At the time, many of her classmates were going away on spring break, but Anderson did not.

"This is a real bookworm, 22-year-old Haley Anderson, who had decided to stay on campus over spring break so she could study," said Grace on Fox Nation's "Crime Stories."

Family and friends described Anderson as an independent person, who was full of spirit and had a very active social life. One of Anderson's friends was Orlando Tercero, a 23-year-old fellow student at the university’s Decker School of Nursing.

Tercero is from a well-off family originally from Nicaragua. He had dual Nicagragan-U.S. citizenship.

Investigators said that at one time Tercero had a romantic relationship with Anderson but friends of Anderson said Tercero was obsessed with her.

But while Tercero was apparently infatuated with Anderson, she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with someone else.

"I smell a love triangle," said Grace. "Where there's a love triangle, there's a problem."

Anderson posted a Snapchat video six months before she went missing, showing that someone had slashed the tires on her car. It occurred after she had attended a party at Tercero's apartment, where Tercero learned that her on-again, off-again relationship was on-again.

On March 8, Haley's roommates woke up to find her gone. They had spent that previous night playing board games and drinking alcohol and had gone to bed late. They didn't think much of it when they couldn't find her.

"Her roommates only began to get worried when she doesn't show up at a planned poetry reading session," said Grace. "They thought that was odd, but then she stopped posting on social media."

That was when Anderson's friends really took notice.

"Let's keep in mind, these are young, millennial kids, everybody -- and I mean everybody -- is heavily dependent upon their phone," said Joseph Scott Morgan, distinguished scholar of applied forensics at Jacksonville State University. "It's with us everywhere we go. And she's engaged in social media. So when she kind of disappears off of this, it starts them thinking."

"Immediately these kids start thinking, how can I track her down using her phone?" said Morgan. "And of course, in the end, it ends up pinpointing her exact location."

"Her friends do the Find My Friend app. I've got it on my phone," added Grace, "I can see where I am, my husband and my twins are."

"They track her phone to the apartment," Grace continued, "While his friends think everything's okay. Her friend... says, 'no way'. They actually climb a tree to look into the apartment and they see Haley's body lying there, pale."

Police immediately moved to question Tercero, but he was gone. Authorities said that he fled to Nicaragua shortly before Anderson's body was found.

