Mark Meadows says Mueller hearings should feature 'fewer speeches and more questions'

Lawmakers seeking testimony from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller at his two hearings Wednesday should focus on specific, succinct questions, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News Tuesday.

"There needs to be fewer speeches and more questions," Meadows, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told "Hannity." "Make sure that Bob Mueller has to answer those. When we look at this, the conclusions that Bob Mueller reached are not supported by the facts."

TRUMP BLASTS DECISION TO LET AIDE ACCOMPANY MUELLER TO TESTIMONY: 'VERY UNFAIR'

Meadows also said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff's letter to Mueller was ill-advised.

Late Tuesday, Rep. Schiff, D-Calif., wrote to Mueller in response to Justice Department guidelines he received, reportedly upon request.

Schiff wrote that Attorney General William Barr's letter to the former special counsel seeks, "unduly to circumscribe your testimony and represents yet another attempt by the Trump Administration to obstruct the authorized oversight activity and legitimate investigations of the Committee.

BARR SAYS MUELLER ASKED DOJ TO SEND LETTER LIMITING TESTIMONY TO 'BOUNDARIES' OF REPORT

"The Committee categorically rejects the Department’s overly expansive and baseless 'prophylactic' assertion of executive privilege in all its various forms," Schiff's letter to Mueller continued. "Accordingly, I fully expect that the DOJ Letter will have no bearing on your testimony before the Committee tomorrow."

Meadows told Sean Hannity that Schiff should be wary of allowing Mueller to offer testimony on issues outside the confines of his report.

"He really doesn't want that, because the deeper we dive, the more we see that this whole report and its conclusion starts to fall apart," the North Carolina lawmaker said.

Meadows also called the Trump dossier, "fake," and said Mueller should be asked about the "credibility" of its author, former MI6 spy Christopher Steele.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.