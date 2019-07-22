Judge Napolitano: At Mueller hearing, Dems must 'pull something out of the hat' to validate impeachment calls

Democrats will need a miracle at former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearing in order to validate their calls for impeachment before the American public, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano.

President Trump -- no matter what he says publicly -- also will likely tune in to the proceedings, Napolitano claimed Monday on "The Story."

"If the Democrats think they can accomplish in one day for Donald Trump what Sam Ervin and company took months to accomplish with Richard Nixon... they're going to have to try and pull something out of the hat," he said.

"It's hard to believe Bob Mueller will tell us something new."

Ervin, a former Democratic senator from North Carolina, was the chairman of the Senate Watergate Committee.

In regard to Mueller's testimony itself, the Fox News senior judicial analyst claimed the onetime FBI director could cause congressional chaos if he answers one question a certain way.

If Mueller testifies the only reason he declined to suggest the president committed obstruction of justice was a Justice Department opinion saying the president cannot be indicted, it will elicit a strong reaction from Democrats.

"That will provoke an unbelievable response from Democrats," he said, adding it would be the party's "gotcha moment."

Napolitano added such an exchange would re-energize Democrats to put forth more cogent articles of impeachment than those submitted by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, last week.

In addition, the former New Jersey jurist claimed Trump will no doubt be tuning in.

"He's got so much riding on this," he said.

Trump argued earlier Monday Mueller, however, should not be given the chance to testify.

He warned the former special counsel’s highly anticipated hearing appearance could be, “bad for him” and for Democrats in the end.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple. In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt,” Trump tweeted.

“Result of the Mueller Report, NO COLLUSION, NO OBSTRUCTION!”

